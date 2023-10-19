DuPont Achieves 69 Percent Reduction in Carbon Emissions at its Healthcare Industries Materials Site

Using a 2019 baseline, DuPont™ Liveo™ products at the facility will be made with electricity backed by renewable energy credits

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Liveo™ today announced that its investment in Renewable Energy Credits (REC) to cover electricity consumption at the company's Healthcare Industrial Materials Site (HIMS) facility in Hemlock, Michigan, has resulted in a 69 percent reduction in the site's operational emissions versus a 2019 baseline.

While DuPont is committed to additional REC purchases annually, this is a significant step toward achieving supply chain decarbonization for its industry-leading DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions brand. DuPont will further partner with renewable energy suppliers, replace existing boiler systems with higher efficiency technology, expand existing and create new recycling programs, and work closely with suppliers to reduce the footprint of raw materials. These actions underscore the company's commitment to achieving its renewable energy goal and acting on climate stewardship as part of its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"Making progress on supply chain decarbonization requires integrated planning and long-term commitment to forward progress – which we demonstrate through our steps toward reducing the carbon footprint of our operations," said Eugenio Toccalino, DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Global Business Leader. "Not only are we looking at our footprint, but we also want to align with our customers that are at the forefront of sustainability to help them meet their goals."

