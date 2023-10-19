YOSHIKI Receives Unending Standing Ovation After Revolutionary Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall

Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent, GRAMMY Award Winning artists, Join Japanese Icon YOSHIKI on His World Tour at the Historic London Venue

Yoshiki Classical World Tour performances will be held at Dolby Theater (L.A.) on October 20 and Carnegie Hall (New York) on October 28

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHIKI, famed composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, delivered an epic performance at Royal Albert Hall on October 13th.

After overwhelming responses by audiences at Tokyo Garden Theater and Royal Albert Hall (London), Yoshiki Classical World Tour with Orchestra 2023 performances will be held at Dolby Theater (L.A.) on October 20, and Carnegie Hall (New York) on October 28. This tour is the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Last month, YOSHIKI became the first Japanese artist to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927.

The international superstar was joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and GRAMMY award winning artists Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent.

Goulding joined YOSHIKI to perform his orchestral arrangement of her hit song "Love Me Like You Do". On stage, Ellie explained that "this song resonated with people, and when I perform it live it always feels like it brings people together." In celebrating her collaboration with YOSHIKI, she said "I would love to do a whole show with you."

St. Vincent delivered an emotional performance of her seminal song "New York", also with orchestral arrangement by YOSHIKI. The concert reunited the superstars after they were featured in the documentary YOSHIKI: Under the Sky. On stage, St. Vincent said of YOSHIKI, "I was really surprised that just one person could have so many talents. He was unbelievable. He is a wonderful artist and composer."

YOSHIKI also performed his historic concerto "Anniversary", originally composed for the 10th anniversary of the Japanese Emperor's enthronement. Another highlight was the moving ballet performance.

YOSHIKI also performed a unique and physically-demanding drum solo that shocked the audience, leaving them on the edge of their seats as YOSHIKI then dramatically switched from drums to piano. He closed the concert with his signature song "Endless Rain", during which the entire audience tearfully sang along.

YOSHIKI Classical "Requiem" Setlist

Amethyst Tears Angel Miracle Forever Love Kiss the Sky Anniversary

ACT 2

Tchaikovsky - Serenade For Strings (Drum solo) Górecki - Symfonia Pieśni żałosnych (Drum solo) Say Anything Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake New York (featuring St. Vincent ) Love Me Like You Do (featuring Ellie Goulding) Red Swan Requiem Without You Mendelssohn - Opus 13 in A-minor Art of Life Endless Rain

Due to high demand, YOSHIKI's performance at Royal Albert Hall was live streamed globally by premiere platforms On Air and WOWOW. The stream is available to experience this historic event.

On Air (Global outside of Japan): http://onair.events/yoshiki-classical-world-tour-2023

WOWOW (Japan only): https://www.wowow.co.jp/detail/193930

‍"REQUIEM" Tour – Teaser

https://youtu.be/Vc4TohGbX5I

Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM"

Tokyo Garden Theater – October 7-9

Royal Albert Hall (London) – October 13

Dolby Theatre (Los Angeles) – October 20

Carnegie Hall (New York) – October 28

Tour information:

https://www.yoshiki.net/worldtour2023

YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars, YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence and is described by Billboard Magazine as "a musical innovator". He is the first Japanese artist to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927.

YOSHIKI has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan. He has performed on the world's greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Recently, YOSHIKI assembled the new supergroup The Last Rockstars.

His first feature documentary film as director, YOSHIKI: Under the Sky, premiered in the US, UK, and Japan in September. YOSHIKI will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 "REQUIEM" in October, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo – Oct. 7-9), Royal Albert Hall (London – Oct. 13), Dolby Theatre (Los Angeles – Oct. 20), and Carnegie Hall (New York – Oct. 28). This tour marks the first time a Japanese artist has headlined these four historic venues.

Official website: https://www.yoshiki.net/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/yoshiki

