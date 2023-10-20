Blood Centers of America Partnering with American Friends of Magen David Adom to Support Blood Collection and Supply Preparedness in Israel

WEST WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Centers of America (BCA) is working with American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) to activate blood donors in the United States in support of response efforts in Israel.

AFMDA will work with a group of BCA’s independent community-based blood centers to hold blood drives.

AFMDA – the sole fundraising representative in the U.S. for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical and Blood Services – will work with a group of BCA's independent, community-based blood centers to hold blood drives. These efforts – as part of a tenure Contingency Agreement between U.S. blood centers and MDA – will ensure there is ample blood supply and products, if required to support MDA and the Israeli community. BCA and MDA have had this agreement in place since 2018 to ensure the ability to support MDA in times of emergency response.

"While Israel currently has an ample blood supply and there is no need to ship blood products from the U.S. to MDA at this time, Blood Centers of America stands ready to answer the call from our partners," said Harpreet Sandhu BCA Board Chair and President and CEO of Stanford Blood Center. "We are praying for all innocent lives and a peaceful resolution. As MDA continues to bravely serve and respond to the horrific events unfolding in Israel, Blood Centers of America is prepared to support any blood supply or product needs if called upon by MDA."

Establishing a robust and diverse donor base is important to ensure a sustainable blood supply. Maintaining the supply on an ongoing basis is a critical piece to emergency response preparedness. Important quality control measures must be maintained and regularly carried out (including testing, processing and shipping), reinforcing the need for ongoing vigilance and planning – in order to quickly and effectively activate community support.

About Blood Centers of America

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S., uniquely positioned to sustain, mobilize, and advocate for the nation's blood supply. Our 60+ independent community blood centers collect and distribute over 50% of the blood supply in the U.S., delivering reliable service with a profound commitment to the communities we serve.

About Magen David Adom

Magen David Adom in Israel is the national statutory emergency medical and blood services organization, and the country's representative to the International Red Cross/Red crescent Federation. A world leader in mass-casualty response and EMS technology, MDA treats and transports nearly 1 million people to hospitals every year; collects, tests, and distributes about 1 million blood units and components to Israel's hospitals and to the IDF; and responds to disasters around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Blood Centers of America