Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® Brand Launches Search for Celebration-Worthy Recipes to Feature at Lit'l Cocktail Lounge in New York City

In honor of the brand's 40th anniversary, fans can win a $3,000 cash prize and may have their recipe featured on the Lit'l Smokies Lit'l Cocktail Lounge menu in America's biggest city

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies Brand has teamed up with celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark to kick off a recipe contest* challenging consumers to share their unique and innovative dishes featuring Lit'l Smokies cocktail links. Three winning contestants will each receive $3,000 and may have their recipe featured on the menu at the upcoming Lit'l Smokies Lit'l Cocktail Lounge in New York City.

Now through Oct. 29, contestants can post a photo of their dish featuring Lit'l Smokies cocktail links on Instagram, use #LitlCocktailLounge and #HillshireFarmContest and include the recipe in the photo caption for a chance to win. Hillshire Farm Brand representatives will evaluate recipes based on creativity, presentation, perceived taste appeal and how prominently the Lit'l Smokies cocktail links are featured. Three winners will be selected.

"Growing up, Lit'l Smokies cocktail links were always a staple at holiday parties or celebrations, but they're typically prepared in the same few ways," said Clark. "This contest challenges home chefs to unleash the versatility of Lit'l Smokies cocktail links. I can't wait to experience the many delicious ways to enjoy this classic family favorite."

Lit'l Smokies Lit'l Cocktail Lounge

Measuring a mere 60 square feet and featuring cocktail links instead of cocktail drinks, the Lit'l Smokies Lit'l Cocktail Lounge is the lit'lest lounge in America's largest city and features just one lit'l table. To honor the 40th anniversary of Lit'l Smokies cocktail links, 40 reservations will be available during the pop-up's two-day opening at 221 W. 29th Street in New York City on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

"As Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies Brand rings in its 40th anniversary, it's been fun to look back and see the many ways these little cocktail links have ignited parties over the years," said Matt Conran, senior brand manager, Hillshire Farm Brand. "We can't wait to see how the next generation uses this party favorite and which recipes earn their place on the Lit'l Smokies Lit'l Cocktail Lounge menu."

Reserve your seat at the lit'l table here .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland and North Dakota) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and the legal age of majority. Contest begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Oct. 20, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Oct. 29, 2023. For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.hillshirefarm.com/official-rules/

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm Brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm Brand portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunch meat, Smoked Sausage, Fresh Sausage, Lit'l Smokies® Cocktail Links and kids poppable snack packs from Hillshire Farm Snacked! brand. For more information on these products and the Hillshire Farm brand, visit www.hillshirefarm.com.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable and affordable to meet customers' needs worldwide and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

About Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark

Kelsey Barnard Clark is a born and raised Gulf Southerner from Dothan, Alabama. She has developed an impressive resume including being the fifth woman and first southerner to win the title of Bravo's "Top Chef" and was also voted fan favorite following her season 16 win.

Kelsey got her start in the food industry working for a high-end caterer and catered her first solo wedding at age 15. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, she worked savory & pastry in several Michelin-star restaurants in New York City, including Café Boulud under Gavin Kaysen, and Dovetail under John Fraser. Her signature southern-French cuisine is inspired by family recipes and classic French techniques. In 2012 Kelsey moved back home to open her catering company, Kelsey Barnard Catering. Today, she runs her catering company and restaurant, KBC, in historic downtown Dothan while also teaching virtual classes, taking her chef talents on the road, and appearing and cooking at events as often as possible. In August 2021, her debut cookbook "Southern Grit" hit shelves. Kelsey shares her passion for cooking, teaching, and hospitality on her instagram @kelseybarnardclark.

