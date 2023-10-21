New York School Bus Contractors Association Recognizes Dan Higbie, Mid-City Transit General Manager, with 2023's Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year Award

WALL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) is pleased to announce that one of its general managers, Dan Higbie, has been named 2023's Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year by the New York School Bus Contractors Association (NYSBCA) – one of the highest honors the association presents to a member. Higbie oversees student transportation services for the Middletown City School District through Mid-City Transit, an STA company, and has been actively involved in the industry for more than 20 years.

"We are so proud and excited for Dan Higbie to be named NYSBCA's Contractor of the Year. It's a well-deserved industry honor and truly reinforces our team's unwavering commitment to safety, performance, and community," said Patrick Vaughan, STA's Chief Executive Officer. "Dan has an incredible relationship with our District partners and prioritizes exceptional service and safety day in and day out. Congratulations, Dan."

The NYSBCA award is presented yearly to a contractor who exemplifies exceptional safety and performance records, maintains superior maintenance and training programs, and actively engages with local communities. The award also includes The Roger Weeks Scholarship Award, featuring a $1,000 scholarship to the Contractor of the Year Award winner's school district of choice.

Higbie started working at Mid-City Transit in 2004 and now serves as a General Manager. Throughout his nearly 20-year career in the school bus transportation industry, he has received many accolades and certificates for his innovative leadership style. He recently represented STA/Mid-City Transit on a panel discussion at the 2023 NYAPT Conference, discussing the importance of the contractor–district relationship. Notably, Higbie's Middletown City School District, was one of the first markets to launch STA's Electric Vehicle (EV) program, and Higbie was instrumental in the local roll-out.

Four EV buses have been assigned to the Middletown City School District's fleet and replaced a handful of higher-emission vehicles, an important step forward for New York and the transportation industry.

"It's clear that Dan truly cares about the community he services. Each day, he goes above and beyond in his role to ensure Middletown receives the best possible transportation services and is leading the way in transforming his fleet to electric vehicle buses. He oversees the team, operations, and EV initiative enthusiastically," adds Dave Kinley, STA's Vice President of Operations for New York.

As a native of Middletown, Higbie has always been deeply involved with the community. He has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Middletown for more than 14 years and a Board Member for the past two years. Previously, he served as a past President and past Lieutenant Governor of Hudson River West. He also sits on the Middletown Planning Board and is a proud Chairman of the Middletown Recreation Commission.

Higbie has been an active member of the NYSBCA association for more than 20 years, including serving on the board for at least 10 of those years. The NYSBCA presented this prestigious award during its 69th Annual convention held yesterday evening, October 20, 2023, at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, NY.

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 22,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

