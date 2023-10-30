Fathom Realty Expands Footprint in Louisiana, Expanding its Network of Exceptional Agents

CARY, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its subsidiary, Fathom Realty has expanded its operations in Louisiana through the addition of Team Adkins Real Estate to its growing brand. This partnership continues Fathom Realty's mission to foster collaboration and provide top-notch support to agents nationwide. Terms were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty) (PRNewswire)

With a shared commitment to excellence and a culture of service, the addition of Team Adkins' talented real estate agents to the Fathom family promises a seamless transition for agents seeking to elevate their careers. By joining forces, Fathom Realty and Team Adkins Real Estate will empower agents, maximize their potential, and better serve their clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Team Adkins Real Estate to the Fathom Realty team," said Marco Fregenal, Chief Financial Officer and President of Fathom Holdings, Inc. "Their reputation for professionalism, integrity, and client-centric approach aligns perfectly with our core values. Together, we will unlock endless opportunities for agents, offering them unparalleled resources, cutting-edge technology, and a supportive agent services team to thrive in today's competitive market."

"Joining Fathom Realty has been an incredible move for our entire brokerage. Fathom's commitment to cutting-edge technology, an unmatched commission structure, and a dynamic leadership team perfectly aligns with our vision for growth and success in the real estate industry. We are excited to be part of the Fathom family and look forward to achieving new heights together," said Kwame Adkins, Founder of Team Adkins Real Estate.

Under the Fathom Realty umbrella, Team Adkins agents will gain access to an array of exclusive tools and technologies designed to streamline their business operations and enhance their productivity. Furthermore, they will enjoy a collaborative environment that fosters mentorship, growth, and camaraderie among fellow agents.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the company's ability to significantly bring more mortgage business to its loan officers. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to acquisitions; risks related to general economic conditions, including interest rates; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTHM@gateway-grp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Realty