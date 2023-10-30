Hormel Foods Once Again Recognized by Vault for Company's Leading Internship Program

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation's top 100 internship programs. The company's award-winning internship program, ranked 59th, was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products.

Hormel Foods Corporation announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. The company’s award-winning internship program, ranked 59th, was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be ranked as having one of the 100 best internships in the country," said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "This year, 87 college students were enrolled in our program, and it's a priority at Hormel Foods to provide an inclusive and rewarding experience for any such student that walks through our doors. Our goal is to provide excellent opportunities for those looking to kickstart their careers and experience firsthand what it's like to work for an industry-leading Fortune 500 company."

Vault surveyed more than 13,300 interns in summer 2023, asking them to rate their experiences in specific areas:

Career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities).

Employment prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization).

Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility).

Compensation.

Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented groups).

Interview press (application process, requirements, number of interviews).

Hormel Foods has a long-standing track record of hiring interns to full-time positions following their graduations.

"We typically convert 75% of our interns into full-time team members," said Makinna Lee, manager of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "We have worked incredibly hard to build our program and provide our interns with a best-in-class experience."

To view the Vault Top 100 Internships list, click HERE. For the full rankings list visit Vault Internship Rankings

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

media@hormel.com

Hormel Foods Corporation announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation