Improving Seismic Resiliency of Bridges in North America

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Technologies, LLC (ST), a subsidiary of Structural Group, Inc., announced today the debut of three new products that improve the seismic resilience of bridges. Leveraging new partnerships with SHO-BOND and MIT (SB&M) and Dynamic Isolation Systems (DIS), ST is committed to bringing innovative products to the North American transportation sector.

ST is launching three new products this week. DIS's Lead Rubber Bearing provides advanced base isolation, decoupling the superstructure from the substructure. SB&M's Shearing Stopper resists excessive displacements of the superstructure and Restraining Chain prevents the superstructure from unseating during earthquakes.

The team will be focused on delivering the next generation of products to the transportation sector with solutions geared toward creating higher-performing bridges that withstand seismic events.

Peter Emmons, SGI CEO, commented, "The technologies we are adding will save lives and improve the serviceability of bridges following seismic events. Resilience is our goal and returning bridges to service faster will bring significant positive impacts to communities affected by earthquakes."

ST is continuing to grow and has additional expansion news to share in the coming months, all focused on its mission of making structures stronger and last longer. For more information on the new product systems, visit https://www.structuraltechnologies.com/transportation-seismic-solutions.

About STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES

Structural Technologies, Inc. develops and integrates products and engineering support services to provide value-added solutions to owners, engineers, and contractors. Its team is focused on developing solutions to make bridges, tunnels, and other transportation structures stronger and last longer. In addition to providing support throughout the project lifecycle, ST is recognized as an industry leader in supporting the design and construction phases of bridge upgrade projects. More information about ST can be found at www.structuraltechnologies.com.

About SHO-BOND and MIT

SHO-BOND & MIT Infrastructure Maintenance Corporation (SB&M) is a joint venture that was established between SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. (SHO-BOND) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui) with the purpose of developing the infrastructure repair business in both within and outside Japan. SHO-BOND is Japan's leading company in comprehensive repair support. It has conducted its business specializing in repairing and reinforcing social infrastructure since its establishment in 1958. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio across 63 countries. It deploys talent around the globe to identify, develop, and grow businesses in collaboration with a global network of trusted partners. More information about SB&M can be found at www.sbmit.co.jp/en/.

About Dynamic Isolation Systems

Dynamic Isolation Systems, Inc. is a pioneer in seismic isolation technology, having completed over 500 projects in 22 countries worldwide since 1982. DIS is the leading supplier of Lead Rubber Bearings, Viscous Wall Damper, and non-structural isolation, including protection for building contents, equipment, artwork, and modular data centers. More information about DIS can be found at www.dis-inc.com.

