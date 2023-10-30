Seven funds of Alpha Architect will move primary listing from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and NYSE Arca, Inc. to NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ETF Architect) -- EA Series Trust announces that the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF, and the Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF ("QVAL", "IVAL", "QMOM", "IMOM", "VMOT", "HIDE", and "MOOD" or the "Funds") will move their primary listings from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and NYSE Arca, Inc. to NASDAQ Stock Market LLC.

The Funds will officially begin trading on Nasdaq at market open on November 21, 2023. The Funds will continue trading as normal on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and NYSE Arca, Inc. until market close on November 20, 2023.

The change in listing will not affect shareholders of The Funds.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling (215) 882-9983 or by visiting etfsite.alphaarchitect.com. Please visit https://relativesentimentetfs.com/mood for MOOD-specific information. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

