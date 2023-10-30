SKIMS NAMED OFFICIAL UNDERWEAR PARTNER OF THE NBA, WNBA AND USA BASKETBALL

– The Partnership Follows the Debut of SKIMS' First Men's Collection –

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) and SKIMS today announced a multiyear partnership, making SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.

"I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture," said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. "Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

"The NBA's modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports," said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS. "Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next-generation of consumers and fans through basketball."

"SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership."

Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways. Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament.

SKIMS Mens launched on October 26, which features three collections of everyday essentials developed with comfort at the forefront as the brand brings its expertise in style, comfort, and fit to a new audience. SKIMS celebrated the launch with a new brand campaign, "Every Body is Wearing SKIMS", starring NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, alongside the brand's official athlete endorsers.

As part of the partnership, SKIMS will also receive media exposure across a variety of league platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as the leagues' official social and digital platforms.

About SKIMS

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is the solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear and setting new standards by providing solutions for every body. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand's goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry. SKIMS sells directly through its website (SKIMS.com), as well as through select partnerships with retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew, KaDeWe, and David Jones.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2023-24 season featured a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About the WNBA

The WNBA, which tipped off its 27th season on May 19, is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc, and subsequent additions Google, U.S. Bank and CarMax. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

About USA Basketball

USA Basketball, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, is the National Governing Body for the sport of basketball in the United States. As the recognized governing body for basketball in the U.S. by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Basketball is responsible for the selection and training of USA teams that compete in FIBA-sponsored basketball competitions and select national events, and for the development of youth basketball initiatives addressing player development, coach education and safety.

