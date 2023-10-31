AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY DIGITAL HUB

New integrated hub, 'Radius,' brings more growth, choice, speed, and control to the auto aftermarket industry

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at The SEMA Show 2023, American Tire Distributors (ATD) announced the launch of 'Radius,' a new digital hub designed to integrate tires, parts, services, and solutions into one connected experience for the automotive aftermarket.

Radius is comprised of a suite of tools that seamlessly integrate into business operations to increase efficiency and optimize both sales and service. With a scalable and customizable experience, this automotive aftermarket marketplace provides access to what businesses need to serve their customers. Its core solutions include:

Data-driven software tools that help streamline operations and reduce or eliminate stale inventory.

Programs designed to offer a competitive edge through nationwide warranties, automotive and business retailers, discounts, training, growth bonuses, and more.

The industry's only learning platform that provides training for owners, managers, sales associates, and technicians in less than five minutes per day.

A proven sales model that helps tire dealers drive online sales volume, increase foot traffic, and capture nationwide online shoppers.

Access to volume rebates, discounts, and loyalty rewards.

A B2B2C e-commerce and back-office solution that provides product catalogs, pricing, and real-time booking for tire installations.

A solution that helps shops automate their customer marketing and communications with a full suite of tools, including personalized messaging campaigns, automated appointment reminders, and customer reviews.

"We're excited to unveil Radius, and with it, usher in a new era of connectivity and simplicity to better serve our customers," said Stuart Schuette, President and CEO of ATD. "We strive every day to be the most connected and insightful automotive solutions provider, and with this new platform, the industry takes another step forward towards a more integrated, data-driven future."

With the addition of Radius to its portfolio of solutions, ATD advances from a diversified wholesale tire distributor to a connected physical and digital platform that fuels innovation and growth in the broader automotive aftermarket. Using real-time communication and data analytics, it expands retailers' customer base, identifies trends and relevant customer preferences, and supports more informed business decisions. Along with preeminent wholesale distribution capabilities, these assets uniquely position ATD to drive a connected commerce experience for the entire industry.

To learn more about ATD and its new digital platform, Radius, please visit atd.com/Radius.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network.

In 2023, the company has been recognized as: a Silver Stevie® award winner for Automotive & Transport Equipment (Large) Company of the Year; a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award winner; an Environment+Energy Leader Award winner; a winner of two Stevie® Awards for Great Employers; one of Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®; one of the Nation's Summer 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR); and one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®.

