Resecurity Launches Cutting-Edge Identity Protection Service in India

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity® (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide, is proud to announce the official launch of its award-winning Identity Protection (IDP) service in India. With a focus on safeguarding the citizens and businesses of India against cyber threats, Resecurity's IDP service is set to revolutionize how people protect their online identities. The service allows to monitor leaked AADHAAR and PAN cards, personal identifiable information (PII), and passwords, exposed on the Dark Web. Given India's population of over 1.486 billion people and the growth of data leaks involving sensitive data, the new offering underscores the pressing need for advanced identity protection.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, stated, "The launch of Resecurity's IDP service in India is a critical step in our commitment to global cybersecurity. We recognize the profound impact of cyber threats on individuals and organizations alike, and we are dedicated to empowering people to take control of their online presence. By securing personal information, we aim to make the digital world a safer place for all."

Resecurity's IDP service stands out as a state-of-the-art solution designed to combat the growing cyber threats that have plagued India and the entire Asian region. These threats have led to a surge in online banking theft, fraud, and other malicious activities. Furthermore, they have severely impacted enterprises through network intrusions, intellectual property theft, and data breaches, resulting in substantial financial losses and reputation damage. Resecurity's IDP service has been tailor-made to help users protect their online identities proactively.

Rajan Pant, Business Head of Resecurity in India, expressed his excitement about the launch. He said, "We are excited to bring Resecurity's IDP service to citizens and businesses in India, showcasing its advanced features and capabilities. Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their online presence, ensuring comprehensive protection from identity theft, fraud, and other malicious activities. With Resecurity's IDP, users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, knowing that their personal information is secure."

The IDP service actively monitors stolen data, specifically searching for leaked passwords, national identification documents, personal information, and payment data – all commonly traded by cybercriminals on the dark web. This vigilant approach ensures that users are alerted to potential breaches and can take immediate action to protect their personal information.

Shawn Loveland, COO of Resecurity and ex-Microsoft industry veteran, elaborated on the company's commitment to accessibility, stating, "Resecurity is pioneering accessible cybersecurity services, making them available to everyday citizens who may not be fully aware of the lurking cyber threats and cybercriminal activity targeting their families and businesses. Cybercriminals often exploit the digital identities of children, women, and law-abiding individuals to commit cybercrimes and fraud, causing detrimental impacts on the victims' personal lives and privacy."

Key features of the Resecurity IDP service in India include:

Advanced Threat Detection: Resecurity employs advanced threat detection technology to identify and respond to even the most sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring that personal and sensitive information remains protected.

Real-time Monitoring: The service constantly monitors online activity, identifying any unusual behavior or potential threats in real time, allowing for quick responses to potential breaches and leaks in Dark Web.

Identity Protection: The IDP service goes beyond traditional security measures to safeguard digital identities, helping individuals and organizations maintain control over their online presence.

24/7 Support: Resecurity offers round-the-clock support to address any concerns and provide guidance in the event of a security incident.

Customized Solutions: The service can be tailored to the unique needs of individuals, businesses, and government agencies, ensuring that all levels of security are met.

India's rapid digital transformation and the ever-increasing reliance on technology have made it an attractive target for cybercriminals. Resecurity, Inc. acknowledges this growing threat and is committed to partnering with Indian citizens, businesses, and government bodies to fortify their defenses against cyberattacks.

With the launch of the IDP service in India, Resecurity aims to not only provide world-class cybersecurity solutions but also to empower Indian users to take control of their online security. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and in-depth knowledge, Resecurity intends to establish a safer digital landscape for the people of India.

For further information about Resecurity and its Identity Protection (IDP) service in India, please visit https://www.resecurity.com/idp.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

