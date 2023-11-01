Seminole Tribe of Florida to Debut Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting in December with Star-Studded Celebrations of a New Gaming Era

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida today announced plans to move forward with expanded casino games based on the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021. On Wednesday, October 25, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt to block implementation of the Compact.

The Seminole Tribe and Seminole Hard Rock plan to celebrate "A New Era in Florida Gaming" with star-studded celebrations in December for the launch of craps, roulette and sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos.

"The Seminole Tribe thanks the State of Florida, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Justice for defending our Compact. By working together, the Tribe, the State and the federal government achieved a historic legal victory," said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida's new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism, and provide billions in added revenue for our state," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "I was proud to work with the Tribe on our historic Gaming Compact and I look forward to its full implementation."

Craps, roulette and sports betting will launch to the public on Thursday, December 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. On Friday, December 8, the new games will launch at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. On Monday, December 11, the new games will launch at Seminole Casino Immokalee, near Naples, and Seminole Brighton Casino, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee. More details on the exciting weekend of events will be announced soon.

"With the expansion of the new scope, we are creating over 1,000 new jobs made possible by the Compact," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "This is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league with the world's great gaming destinations."

About the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino complexes for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe of Florida was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open an unlimited stakes bingo hall, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

