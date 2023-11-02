Did you purchase an App Store & iTunes Gift Card in California between May 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018, or in the United States between March 1, 2018 and July 31, 2020? If so, you may be eligible for compensation from a class action settlement.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Shay v. Apple Inc., et al., Case No. 3:20-cv-01629-GPC-BLM, United States District Southern District of California (the "Settlement").

What is this about? A Settlement has been reached with Apple Inc. and Apple Value Services, LLC ("Apple" or "Defendants") in a class action lawsuit alleging that Apple made certain misrepresentations and omissions regarding the value and security of App Store and iTunes Gift Cards ("Eligible Gift Cards"). Apple denies that it made any misrepresentations or omissions regarding App Store and iTunes Gift Cards and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Who is affected? The Court has decided there is a "Nationwide Class" of all consumers who purchased an Eligible Gift Card in the United States from March 2018 to July 2020 and a "California Subclass" of all consumers who purchased an Eligible Gift Card in the State of California from May 2017 to February 2018, whose Eligible Gift Card was subject to a redemption attempt prior to activation, whose gift card was redeemed by an unknown third party prior to attempted redemption by the consumer or intended user, and who did not receive a refund or replacement gift card from Defendants or any third party.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Monetary Relief : The parties have settled for $1.8 million. Qualifying Class Members are eligible to file a claim for the amount equal to the face value of the eligible App Store & iTunes Gift Card(s) they purchased.

How do I file a claim? Instructions for filing a claim can be found on the Settlement Website at www.shaygiftcardsettlement.com and in Section 6.3 of the Settlement Agreement, available on the Settlement Website. Claim Packages must be filed by January 8, 2024, to receive cash benefits from this Settlement.

What are my other options?

Exclude Yourself : If you decide to opt out of this Settlement, you will keep the right to sue Apple in a separate lawsuit related to the subject matter of the claims this Settlement resolves, but you give up the right to get a Class Payment from this Settlement. Your opt-out request must be received by January 8, 2024.

Object : If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object to it by writing to the Court about why you do not like the Settlement. Your objection must be filed or postmarked on or before January 8, 2024.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendant for the claims in this case.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on January 17, 2024, to consider the final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice OR Settlement Agreement, visit www.shaygiftcardsettlement.com or contact the Settlement Administrator by writing to Shay v. Apple Inc.; c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606, emailing ShayGiftCardSettlement@cptgroup.com, or call 1-888-617-2646-.

You may also contact Class Counsel, James Hawkins APLC, by writing to 9880 Research Drive, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618, emailing info@jameshawkinsaplc.com, or calling 1-949-387-7200.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

