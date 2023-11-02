MA Plan Retention Best Practices Deliver 10% Retention Boost YoY

A Best Practice: Merging Nutritious Meals with Digital Engagement to drive health impact and outcomes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthrageous is a digital platform that nudges Medicare seniors to make healthier choices. (PRNewswire)

It's AEP season—a time when Medicare Advantage Plans are in a battle to gain new members. And right now, large marketing teams are executing strategies to coax your members into their plans. In this high-stakes landscape, Healthrageous offers a proven strategy that has driven a 10% boost in member retention, particularly essential for plans operating without a Big Blue Budget.

A Best Practice: Merging Nutritious Meals with Digital Engagement to drive health impact and outcomes

Unveiling the Best Practices

1. Meet Members' Highest Needs One of the greatest challenges facing chronically ill MA plan members is food insecurity. Healthrageous addresses this by providing more than just a meal; we offer a SSBCI-covered benefit that meets the highest needs of this vulnerable population in convenient, heat-and-eat entrees.

2. Engagement That Delivers Healthrageous goes beyond meal delivery by sending personalized health nudges, such as reminders for wellness visits. We boost your members' health knowledge with microlink connections to important and timely health resources. These messages have a higher open rate compared to generic MA plan notifications, reinforcing the member's trust in the food provider.

3. Quality Vs. "Fresh" While fresh food has its merits, Healthrageous focuses on long-lasting, frozen entrees. These meals offer the dual benefits of health and convenience, essential for chronically ill members.

The ROI: More Than Just Numbers

Healthrageous isn't just about retention; it's a secret weapon that drives real ROI, boost CAHPS scores and consistently improves member satisfaction. Members feel more empowered to manage their chronic conditions, leading to nearly $1,000 in medical cost savings per member.

Industry Endorsement

"Healthrageous helps us establish trust with our members through their stellar execution. Members eagerly engage with the meal program, and that engagement allows us to deliver effective personalized messages that change behavior, reduce medical cost, boost satisfaction, and retain members."

- Steve Wrangham, AVP Bright Health

The Bottom Line: Retention is Cheaper Than Acquisition

In an industry where acquiring a new member is more expensive than retaining an existing one, Healthrageous offers a cost-effective solution that delivers. Ready to transform your MA Plan's retention rates? Healthrageous delivers - let's talk about it.

About Healthrageous

Healthrageous is committed to elevating the Medicare Advantage experience through convenient, delightful, and health-improving services. We're not just a meal delivery service; we're a comprehensive solution for whole-person health. For more information, visit Healthrageous.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healthrageous