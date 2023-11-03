ATSG Partners with Cisco for Cutting-Edge XDR Cybersecurity Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its role as a key launch partner for Cisco's newly unveiled XDR cybersecurity solution. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of cybersecurity and further solidifies ATSG and Cisco's commitment to delivering world-class, forward-looking security solutions.

As the first Cisco Partner to acquire and harness the capabilities of Cisco's XDR platform for managed security services, ATSG stands at the forefront with Cisco for innovation. Their partnership also extends to a go-to-market launch, where ATSG seamlessly incorporates Cisco XDR into the core of its award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform.

Anthony D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Our alliance with Cisco XDR underscores our mutual commitment to delivering comprehensive, future-ready cybersecurity solutions. By combining the strengths of Cisco software suites and ATSG's Managed Services, we empower businesses to maximize enterprise security and digital infrastructure transformation. In today's threat-laden landscape, security is no longer just about detection and defense – it's about proactive resilience, real-time response, and continuous evolution."

ATSG's XDR offerings, powered by Cisco, allows customers to achieve a unified platform across their security toolset with holistic integration and security operations, resulting in enhanced detection and response capabilities. Additionally, the solution equips security personnel with tools for superior threat prioritization, streamlined investigations, and evidence-based recommendations. The offering also stands as a full lifecycle solution from consulting and implementation to 24x7xAlways operations staffed globally by security analysts, fortifying businesses against evolving cybersecurity challenges.

Learn more about ATSG and Cisco's XDR partnership by watching ATSG CEO, Anthony D'Ambrosi's latest interview with Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager of Security and Collaboration, Cisco. https://www.atsg.net/atsg-power-managed-services-and-xdr/

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

