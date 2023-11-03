Symmetry Lending Enhances Broker Fee Payouts on Standalone HELOCs

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Lending, LLC has some exciting news: As of November 1, 2023, Symmetry has enhanced the broker fee payouts on their Standalone HELOCs. Approved mortgage loan officers and brokers can now earn 1.5% on the Symmetry Standalone HELOC draw amount, with no maximum payout. Symmetry will also continue to allow for a $500 broker fee on their Piggyback Close & Post-Close HELOC solutions.*

Symmetry Lending LLC enhances broker fee structure on their Standalone Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) solution!

Symmetry's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Kurt Wheeler, says, "HELOCs continue to gain a lot of interest among homeowners, offering financial flexibility and options to those who aren't looking to buy right now. Increasing the payouts on Symmetry's Standalones offers a big opportunity for our clients to increase their income while the first mortgage market remains challenging."

*Broker processing fee is not permitted in Iowa

About Symmetry Lending

Symmetry Lending, LLC provides home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) to mortgage brokers, wholesalers, and retailers across the United States. Symmetry has assisted in the origination of nearly 50,000 HELOCs, with total funded dollars of over $7.2 billion since the company's inception in 2018. Symmetry serves as the master servicer of loans originated and has over $4.0 billion in its existing servicing book.

Symmetry's dedicated focus on HELOCs combines with a leadership team of seasoned industry experts, strong relationships with financial investors, and a commitment to service, speed, and simplicity – presenting a foundation of long-term success for our business and our clients.

They are headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Nevada.

