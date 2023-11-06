SANMINA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter ending December 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $2.05 billion • GAAP operating margin: 4.8% • GAAP diluted EPS: $1.04 • Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.7% • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.42 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $8.9 billion • GAAP operating margin: 5.1% • GAAP diluted EPS: $5.18 • Non-GAAP operating margin: 5.8% • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $6.26

Additional Highlights • Cash flow from operations: Q4 $77 million and FY'23 $235 million • Free cash flow: $39 million in Q4 and $45 million in FY'23 • Share repurchases: 603,776 shares for $33 million in Q4 and 1.58 million shares for $84 million in FY'23 • Q4 ending cash and cash equivalents: $668 million • Q4 non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 26.4%

(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to closing and consolidating facilities); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered strong fiscal 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 13 percent, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 5.8 percent and non-GAAP earnings per share was up 34 percent year-over-year," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation. "Revenue for the fourth quarter was down 7 percent sequentially due to ongoing customer inventory adjustments primarily in the communications end-market. Despite lower revenue, we delivered consistent non-GAAP operating margin sequentially and a 40 basis point improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago."

"The team continues to demonstrate resilience in a dynamic market environment. Over the last year, we've made significant investments to support new programs, further diversify within our end-markets and expand our capabilities, positioning our business to capture future opportunities."

"Our first quarter outlook is down sequentially, driven by some customers continuing to adjust inventory levels and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. We expect headwinds for the next couple of quarters with an improvement in the back half of the year. We remain confident in our strategy and long-term financial performance," concluded Sola.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal first quarter ending December 30, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.98 to $1.08

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.20 to $1.30

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the first quarter fiscal 2024 and our expectations for FY24 generally constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including from the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)











September 30,

October 1,











2023

2022



































ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 667,570

$ 529,857

Accounts receivable, net



1,230,771

1,138,894

Contract assets



445,757

475,721

Inventories





1,477,223

1,684,099

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,249

62,044



Total current assets



3,879,570

3,890,615

















Property, plant and equipment, net



632,836

575,170 Deferred tax assets



177,597

209,554 Other







183,965

160,192



Total assets



$ 4,873,968

$ 4,835,531

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$ 1,612,833

$ 2,041,434

Accrued liabilities



267,148

281,599

Accrued payroll and related benefits



127,406

130,892

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 25,945

17,500



Total current liabilities



2,033,332

2,471,425

















Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt





312,327

329,237

Other





209,684

215,333



Total long-term liabilities



522,011

544,570

















Stockholders' equity



2,318,625

1,819,536



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,873,968

$ 4,835,531





































Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





















September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,



2023

2022

2023

2022



































Net sales $ 2,052,019

$ 2,224,865

$ 8,935,048

$ 7,919,622 Cost of sales 1,878,591

2,052,636

8,191,837

7,297,416

Gross profit 173,428

172,229

743,211

622,206

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 62,124

59,771

255,072

244,569

Research and development 7,715

6,023

26,427

21,343

Restructuring and other costs 4,323

3,085

6,054

6,815

Total operating expenses 74,162

68,879

287,553

272,727

















Operating income 99,266

103,350

455,658

349,479



















Interest income 3,910

430

13,595

1,628

Interest expense (8,257)

(7,111)

(36,290)

(22,473)

Other expense, net (8,168)

(19,204)

(20,156)

(26,314) Interest and other, net (12,515)

(25,885)

(42,851)

(47,159)

















Income before income taxes 86,751

77,465

412,807

302,320

















Provision for income taxes 21,396

19,101

85,294

61,936

















Net income before noncontrolling interest in













subsidiary earnings 65,355

58,364

327,513

240,384

















Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary earnings 3,514

-

17,543

-

















Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 61,841

$ 58,364

$ 309,970

$ 240,384





































Basic income per share $ 1.08

$ 1.01

$ 5.36

$ 3.92

Diluted income per share $ 1.04

$ 0.98

$ 5.18

$ 3.81



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 57,406

58,023

57,847

61,310

Diluted 59,178

59,844

59,815

63,117



















Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





September 30,

July 1,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,





2023

2023

2022

2023

2022















































GAAP Operating income

$ 99,266

$ 107,365

$ 103,350

$ 455,658

$ 349,479

GAAP Operating margin

4.8 %

4.9 %

4.6 %

5.1 %

4.4 % Adjustments:





















Stock compensation expense (1)

12,942

13,317

10,563

50,402

39,608

Amortization of intangible assets

1,342

669

234

2,493

1,010

Legal and other (2)

-

4,475

-

5,170

2,033

Restructuring and others costs

4,323

296

3,085

6,054

6,815 Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 117,873

$ 126,122

$ 117,232

$ 519,777

$ 398,945

Non-GAAP Operating margin

5.7 %

5.7 %

5.3 %

5.8 %

5.0 %















































GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 61,841

$ 76,494

$ 58,364

$ 309,970

$ 240,384























Adjustments:





















Operating income adjustments (see above)

18,607

18,757

13,882

64,119

49,466

Reversal of gain on sale of IP

-

-

-

-

7,000

Legal and other (2)

-

-

10,750

(3,630)

3,640

Adjustments for taxes (3)

3,526

(3,093)

(737)

3,771

(5,231) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 83,974

$ 92,158

$ 82,259

$ 374,230

$ 295,259















































GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:





















Basic

$ 1.08

$ 1.32

$ 1.01

$ 5.36

$ 3.92

Diluted

$ 1.04

$ 1.28

$ 0.98

$ 5.18

$ 3.81























Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:





















Basic

$ 1.46

$ 1.59

$ 1.42

$ 6.47

$ 4.82

Diluted

$ 1.42

$ 1.55

$ 1.37

$ 6.26

$ 4.68























Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:





















Basic

57,406

57,987

58,023

57,847

61,310

Diluted

59,178

59,592

59,844

59,815

63,117















































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:













































Cost of sales

$ 3,978

$ 4,518

$ 3,610

$ 16,763

$ 14,065

Selling, general and administrative

8,747

8,588

6,807

32,781

25,037

Research and development

217

211

146

858

506

Total

$ 12,942

$ 13,317

$ 10,563

$ 50,402

$ 39,608























(2) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal and other matters.





































(3) GAAP Provision for income taxes

$ 21,396

$ 17,267

$ 19,101

$ 85,294

$ 61,936

























Adjustments:





















Tax impact of operating income adjustments

2,645

1,817

879

7,736

1,926

Discrete tax items

1,210

6,957

2,415

12,930

16,899

Deferred tax adjustments

(7,381)

(5,681)

(2,557)

(24,437)

(13,594)

























Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(3,526)

3,093

737

(3,771)

5,231

























Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes

$ 17,870

$ 20,360

$ 19,838

$ 81,523

$ 67,167















































Q1 FY24 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q1 FY24 EPS Range

















Low

High





































GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.98

$ 1.08













Stock compensation expense

$ 0.22

$ 0.22













Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.20

$ 1.30





































* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the first quarter of FY24, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS.































































Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(GAAP)

(Unaudited)































































Three Month Periods

Twelve Month Periods



Q4'23

Q3'23

Q2'23

Q1'23

Q4'22

FY23

FY22































GAAP Net income before noncontrolling interest $ 65,355

$ 81,737

$ 85,307

$ 95,114

$ 58,364

$ 327,513

$ 240,384

Depreciation and amortization 30,521

29,898

29,282

28,536

26,686

118,237

108,783

Other, net 21,947

21,174

17,075

20,727

33,886

80,923

77,626

Net change in net working capital (40,966)

(76,300)

(67,086)

(107,153)

(37,038)

(291,505)

(95,939)

Cash provided by operating activities 76,857

56,509

64,578

37,224

81,898

235,168

330,854































Purchases of long-term investments (500)

(500)

(700)

(800)

(300)

(2,500)

(2,000)

Net purchases of property & equipment (37,803)

(52,167)

(63,458)

(36,530)

(48,155)

(189,958)

(130,214)

Cash used in investing activities (38,303)

(52,667)

(64,158)

(37,330)

(48,455)

(192,458)

(132,214)































Contingent consideration paid in connection with previous business combination -

(8,558)

-

-

-

(8,558)

-

Net share repurchases (30,397)

(52,072)

(13,376)

(7,836)

(23,438)

(103,681)

(328,722)

Net borrowing activities 4,070

(4,375)

(4,375)

(4,375)

27,987

(9,055)

13,923

Proceeds from collection of notes receivable -

-

-

-

-

-

500

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest -

-

-

215,799

-

215,799

-

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (26,327)

(65,005)

(17,751)

203,588

4,549

94,505

(314,299)































Effect of exchange rate changes (1,245)

(452)

220

1,975

(1,440)

498

(4,510)































Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ 10,982

$ (61,615)

$ (17,111)

$ 205,457

$ 36,552

$ 137,713

$ (120,169)































Free cash flow:



























Cash provided by operating activities $ 76,857

$ 56,509

$ 64,578

$ 37,224

$ 81,898

$ 235,168

$ 330,854

Net purchases of property & equipment (37,803)

(52,167)

(63,458)

(36,530)

(48,155)

(189,958)

(130,214)

Proceeds from sale of intellectual property -

-

-

-

-

-

500



$ 39,054

$ 4,342

$ 1,120

$ 694

$ 33,743

$ 45,210

$ 201,140

























































Sanmina Corporation

Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)





















































Three Month Periods





Q4 FY23

Q3 FY23

Q2 FY23

Q1 FY23

Q4 FY22

























GAAP Operating income

$ 99,266

$ 107,365

$ 120,601

$ 128,426

$ 103,350



x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

Annualized GAAP Operating income

397,064

429,460

482,404

513,704

413,400

Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,783,744

1,698,819

1,592,563

1,485,054

1,398,566

GAAP Pre-tax ROIC

22.3 %

25.3 %

30.3 %

34.6 %

29.6 %

























Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 117,873

$ 126,122

$ 134,883

$ 140,899

$ 117,232



x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

Annualized non-GAAP Operating income

471,492

504,488

539,532

563,596

468,928

Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,783,744

1,698,819

1,592,563

1,485,054

1,398,566

Non-GAAP Pre-tax ROIC

26.4 %

29.7 %

33.9 %

38.0 %

33.5 %

























(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).





Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

