TimelyCare Honored Nationally for Workplace Culture Excellence

Named a Top Workplace in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has earned three national 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards and has been named a top workplace in North Texas for a second consecutive year by The Dallas Morning News .

TimelyCare logo (PRNewswire)

Employees rated TimelyCare particularly highly for its mission-driven, people-first culture.

Employees rated TimelyCare particularly highly for its mission-driven, people-first culture. TimelyCare was nationally recognized in three Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence categories for companies with 149 - 499 employees.

Employee Appreciation : for believing in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation. : for believing in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation.

Employee Well-Being : for putting health and wellness at the center of workplace culture. : for putting health and wellness at the center of workplace culture.

Professional Development : for placing a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally. : for placing a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.

"We are honored to be recognized for a workplace culture where innovation, collaboration, accountability, quality, and growth are valued and celebrated," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyCare. "Passionate people are the cornerstone of TimelyCare's success, and we are committed to fostering an environment where our people thrive both personally and professionally."

The accolades are based on a confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey conducted by Energage . The survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data captured from tens of millions of employees at organizations over the past 17 years.

In addition to the company's achievements, TimelyCare's co-founder and CEO, Luke Hejl, has been commended for his effective leadership and assembling exceptional teams. Ernst & Young LLP named him an Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Southwest Award Finalist and Fort Worth Inc. honored Hejl as a 2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence . He was also named among the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022 by Technology Innovators.

"As the TimelyCare team has grown to now support more than 2 million students nationwide, we remain steadfast in our vision to help students be well and thrive," said Hejl. "Our entire team is dedicated to ensuring quality, on-demand, equitable access to care that embraces the background, identities, and experiences of every student we serve so they may find success in all aspects of their lives."

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TimelyCare