CTAM AND COMMON SENSE MEDIA PARTNER ON SEASON'S STREAMINGS, STREAMSAFELY'S ULTIMATE WHERE TO WATCH HOLIDAY GUIDE

– Holiday watchlist packed with 107 fun, family-friendly fare, curated by Common Sense Media, is now available on StreamSafely.com –

**Artwork Available HERE **

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTAM, the industry's entertainment and technology marketing organization, has launched Season's Streamings , the Ultimate Where to Watch Holiday Guide, a new online destination at StreamSafely.com where families can find something great to watch this holiday season – without the risks that come with pirated content. The site includes a collection of 107 movies curated by Common Sense Media that will entertain families and kids with safe, family-friendly content through the winter months, along with a checklist for parents on safe streaming.

Safe Streaming Checklist (PRNewswire)

An Effectv study from December 2022 found that holiday shows and movies are a mainstay on family screens each year, with 92% of households tuning into holiday programming between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2021. Additionally, there was a 46% increase in streaming viewership in the same period across top holiday networks.

Increased viewing during the holidays could put more families at risk of malware or ransomware, with a CTAM October 2022 study finding that 38% of households with kids report accessing pirated content a few times a year, well above the mean for the US adult population overall (26%). Piracy sites appear free, but they make money by stealing personal information, often by installing destructive malware or ransomware on users' home computers. Parents also have growing uncertainty about whether they're accessing trusted content. CTAM's study found that between 2020 and 2022, the number of adults who said they had " definitely not visited" a pirated content site dramatically decreased from 34% to 19%.

"No family should face the risk of malware and identity theft, especially during the holidays," said Vicki Lins, President and CEO, CTAM. "Our collaboration with Common Sense Media aims to ensure families can enjoy a secure and peaceful streaming experience this holiday season."

"We aim to make it easy for parents to find engaging and kid-friendly holiday programs, so they can share special moments with their children this season," expressed Jill Murphy, Editor-in-Chief and Head of Distribution at Common Sense Media. "By partnering with CTAM, we're able to provide families with a diverse selection of curated, age-appropriate TV & movies they can rely on."

StreamSafely.com's Season's Streamings Ultimate Where to Watch Holiday Guide solves the unauthorized content problem for parents, giving families one destination where they can find all the latest movies – vetted by the experts at Common Sense Media – available at trusted streaming destinations that won't expose their families to cyber criminals.

Some of the content in the collection includes:

A Boy Called Christmas

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Story

Angela's Christmas

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Best Man Holiday

Black Nativity

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Elf

Happiest Season

The Holiday

Home Alone

Home for the Holidays

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It's a Wonderful Life

Jingle Jangle

Klaus

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Preacher's Wife

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

The Santa Clause

Spirited

The Snowy Day

About StreamSafely.com

StreamSafely.com, a website from CTAM, provides safe resources and information about the risks involved with accessing television/streaming entertainment and film through illegal, pirate services and unauthorized password sharing. Our dedicated team recommends solutions for safe streaming by utilizing vetted streaming services, free streaming, and live streaming.

About CTAM

CTAM unites leaders in media, entertainment and technology to enrich consumers' lives with exciting experiences, from what they watch to how they communicate, to the way they live and work. Member companies drive collaborative marketing and communications initiatives so they can achieve greater success by working together, and ultimately better serve the millions of people they engage every day.

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org .

CTAM Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CTAM