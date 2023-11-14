CARAWAY EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CONTAINER STORE; LAUNCHES FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AT ALL U.S. LOCATIONS & ONLINE

Caraway is the First Cookware Brand to be Sold at The Container Store

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway, the brand leader in non-toxic coated cookware and design-forward kitchenware, is today announcing a rollout at all locations of The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) across the country as well as an expanded online assortment. This partnership will offer the widest array of Caraway products in a retailer to date and Caraway's cookware is the first to be sold in The Container Store, demonstrating the retailer's focus on strategic growth categories that complement its core assortment of storage and organization and Custom Spaces.

"We are thrilled to team up with The Container Store to expand our program together and introduce our entire collection of modern kitchenware products to new customers across the country", says Caraway Founder Jordan Nathan. "It is especially exciting for us to be the first cookware brand sold at The Container Store, providing customers the opportunity to experience our clean and sustainable products first at The Container Store nationwide.

Caraway originally teamed up with The Container Store in October 2022, when the Cookware Set launched in 5 stores, and the Cookware Set, Bakeware Set, and Kettle launched online. As a result of the brand's success during this period, The Container Store has expanded its Caraway collection on containerstore.com in the existing Cookware and Bakeware categories to include À La Carte options and Duos, and launching Caraway's Food Storage in both Sets and À La Carte. All of Caraway's set-based offerings include premium storage solutions which appeal to The Container Store customer base.

Additionally, all of Caraway's products, including Cookware, Bakeware, Food Storage, and a Tea Kettle, will be launching nationwide at all brick and mortar locations of The Container Store. The expanded partnership will begin with two holiday feature destinations highlighting Caraway's Cream and Navy kitchenware before the products move to a prime spot within the Kitchen department in the new year.

"The Container Store has been extremely pleased with the success of our limited Caraway cookware assortment, and we are excited to bring the brand's full suite of products to our stores and customers nationwide", says Jessica Diamond, Senior Director, Divisional Merchandise at The Container Store, "At a time when we are focused on strategic growth categories that complement our core assortment of organizing solutions, we are confident that Caraway's beloved kitchenware will resonate with our customers who gravitate towards design-forward, easy to use, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced products. We look forward to being a destination for Caraway's current and future lines."

Since launching as a DTC-first brand in November 2019 with the first high design, non-toxic ceramic non-stick cookware collection on the market, Caraway has rapidly become one of the most in-demand home and lifestyle brands. The company is continually expanding its product line to round out the entire kitchen with offerings including Bakeware, Linens, a Tea Kettle, Steamers, Food Storage, Prep and Cutting Board Sets, Square-Shaped Cookware, Stainless Steel Cookware, and more. A testament to the brand's unparalleled modern premium designs, several new launches and colorways have been known to sell out within hours.

About Caraway

Caraway is on a mission to thoughtfully raise the standards of what we bring into our homes by creating non-toxic, design-forward, and eco-friendly home goods. Simply put, the products are designed to make our lives easier and healthier, no matter the level of expertise.

Caraway launched its hero cookware set in 2019 and has since expanded to additional kitchenware including bakeware, prepware, food storage, steamers, tea kettles, and more.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation's leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

