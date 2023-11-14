Laura Huntley, a Seasoned Risk and Regulatory Advisor, Joins Treliant as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Laura Huntley as a Managing Director in their Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations Solutions practice. Her appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to delivering strategic solutions that ensure client resilience in the face of regulatory challenges.

Laura brings almost two decades of specialized experience in regulatory strategy, compliance, and risk management within the financial services industry. Her career roles have included Director at PwC's Cyber, Risk, and Regulatory Practice, where she also advised leading technology companies and financial services institutions on consumer protection and user trust and safety, with a focus on emerging digital services industry risks. Previously, at Protiviti Global Risk and Business Consulting, she managed compliance program designs, risk assessments, and audits for prominent credit card issuers and multinational investment banks.

"Laura comes to us as a highly valued and trusted advisor in the field of regulatory strategy and compliance," said Karin Lockovitch, Senior Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations Solutions. "She's well positioned to guide our clients through the challenges and complexities of today's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape."

"Banks and fintechs are striving to uphold consumer trust and meet stringent regulatory standards—particularly in the evolving digital services sector," Laura said. "I look forward to fortifying Treliant's leadership in this area and helping its clients navigate this complex terrain."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, credit, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

