Revelle Aesthetics Receives First International Clearance in Australia for its Avéli® Cellulite Device

FemTech company announces a path for expansion into Australia on the heels of successful US launch.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelle Aesthetics, a VC-backed Silicon Valley FemTech company, today announced that Avéli®, its US FDA-cleared device for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite, has received its first international clearance in Australia, one of the largest market opportunities for cellulite outside of the United States.

"Cellulite is one of the most common skin conditions, prevalent in up to 90% of women1 worldwide. And much like in the United States, it's a common aesthetic concern in Australia that can affect the self-esteem of those bothered by it and who cannot find an effective solution," said Caroline Van Hove, President & CEO of Revelle Aesthetics. "With our Australian clearance, we establish our global footprint and look forward to bringing a real cellulite solution to women around the world."

Cellulite is considered to be any dimple or depression seen on the surface of the skin with a defined edge and is primarily caused by shortened or stiffened septa bands under the skin that pull down on the dermis, causing the dimpling effect. It is important to differentiate cellulite from loose skin (laxity) and adiposities (fat pockets) because these conditions, while often seen alongside cellulite, are treated quite differently.

Avéli is a first-of-its-kind device that delivers a meaningful reduction in cellulite dimples after a single in-office procedure by treating cellulite at its source. It is the only cellulite device that allows a provider to identify which of the septa under the skin are the culprits causing a dimple, allowing them to be very targeted in their treatment approach.

Dr. Craig Layt, respected and qualified plastic and reconstructive surgeon from Southport, Australia, and previous President of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, is highly experienced in the Avéli cellulite treatment, having helped develop the Avéli device. Dr. Layt was the first to clinically use the device as the primary investigator for the initial safety and feasibility study and an investigator in the pivotal clinical trial. "During our early work, we were able to determine that septa, while strong, are quite complex and highly mobile. This insight led to a device design that could very precisely target and release these complicated septal networks, but also confirm the release in real-time," said Dr. Layt. "We've demonstrated the Avéli device to be safe and effective in delivering long-term reduction in cellulite on the buttocks and thighs with a one-time, minimally invasive procedure."

Since its US commercialization, Avéli has grown its trained provider base exponentially, treated thousands of patients, and generated hundreds of real-word before-and-after photos featured on providers' social channels showcasing Avéli's impactful results.

"As we prepare our Australian go-to-market plan, we are committed to building upon the scientific credibility and meaningful real-world results achieved by hundreds of expert providers since launching in the United States and look forward to replicating this success overseas," said Benjamin Bishop, Revelle Aesthetics' Chief Commercial Officer.

ABOUT REVELLE AESTHETICS

Revelle Aesthetics is a Silicon Valley-based FemTech company focused on innovating smart solutions that address the root causes of women's most bothersome aesthetic concerns. The company is committed to developing precision technologies that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for physicians. Revelle Aesthetics' first device, Avéli®, is FDA-cleared and TGA authorized for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the buttock and thigh areas of adult females as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits through one year of observation. Founded in 2018 and based in Mountain View, California, Revelle Aesthetics is a privately held company backed by top-tier venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates and KCK Medtech . For more information visit RevelleAesthetics.com .

