TiNDLE Chicken Makes Official Retail Debut in the United States at Giant Eagle and FreshDirect - Ahead of 2024 Nationwide Grocery Rollout

Starting this week, TiNDLE Chicken is available for shoppers in select retailers on the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast including grocery store chain Giant Eagle and online delivery service FreshDirect

Following the success of TiNDLE Chicken in U.S. foodservice and retailers in the UK and Germany , the company is eyeing a nationwide retail rollout for its popular products in early 2024

New retail partnerships mark a significant milestone for the brand and enable consumers to experience the same authentic chicken experience found at popular restaurants

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TiNDLE Foods announces the retail debut of TiNDLE Chicken in the United States through select outlets this week, including grocery store chain, Giant Eagle, online grocery provider, FreshDirect, and several popular independent markets on the West Coast including Berkeley Bowl and BESTIES Vegan Paradise. This marks the first time that shoppers in America can find TiNDLE Chicken products in their grocery aisles, after successful launches earlier this year in Europe, including Whole Foods Market and Morrisons in the UK and the EDEKA Group, Germany's largest retailer.

TiNDLE's range of plant-based retail products were developed in collaboration with the company's world-class R&D team and expert chefs across Europe, Asia, and the United States to bring an elevated restaurant-quality culinary experience into home kitchens. Just as can be found across restaurants today, the grocery-ready TiNDLE Chicken products feature a distinctive and mouthwatering flavor and are made with simple, non-GMO ingredients.

Starting this week, residents in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania can now purchase TiNDLE Chicken at select local Giant Eagle stores. Established in 1918, Giant Eagle operates more than 400 stores throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Giant Eagle shoppers can find three of TiNDLE's most popular products in the frozen aisles of nearly 84 stores: TiNDLE Patties, TiNDLE Tenders, and TiNDLE Wings.

Foodies based in Connecticut, New Jersey, and the greater New York City area can conveniently shop for TiNDLE Chicken through FreshDirect's online platform. FreshDirect, a leader in online grocery delivery known for their convenient and extensive offerings – including top culinary products – is now offering TiNDLE Patties, TiNDLE Nuggets, and TiNDLE Wings to their customers. Lower Manhattan residents can also find TiNDLE Chicken products at Orchard Grocer, the all-vegan deli and food market inspired by classic New York City delicatessens.

Additionally, shoppers in Hawaii and both Northern and Southern California can find TiNDLE Chicken at several independent grocers, including Berkeley Bowl (Berkeley, CA), BESTIES Vegan Paradise (Los Angeles, CA), Harvest Market (Fort Bragg & Mendocino, CA), Mana Foods (Paia, HI), Pacific Market (Sonoma County, CA), and Piazza's (Palo Alto & San Mateo, CA).

"We're thrilled to announce our retail debut with established and like-minded partners all over the country, including grocers like Giant Eagle that share our strong commitment to sustainability and building a healthier planet for future generations," says JJ Kass, SVP, Business Development and U.S. Managing Director at TiNDLE Foods. "This move allows us to reach new audiences and offer our delicious range of plant-based chicken products to an even broader customer base – whether you're shopping online with FreshDirect and PlantX, or locally with beloved brands like Berkeley Bowl and BESTIES in California."

The launch follows the success of TiNDLE Chicken's debut in the U.S. market in 2022 and early previews of its retail offerings over the last year through limited-time pop-ups and in ecommerce channels. Since then, the startup has increased the distribution of its flagship product, TiNDLE Chicken, reaching hundreds of distribution points and restaurants across the country. Last month, TiNDLE debuted TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage, its first entirely U.S.-designed product.

The recent expansion into retail signifies the first time TiNDLE Chicken is available for in-person shopping, a pivotal move for the company's mission to make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious as it gears up for a nationwide U.S. retail rollout in 2024. This month, TiNDLE Chicken is also available for retailers across the country to order TiNDLE retail products through major distributors, including DOT Foods, KeHE, and UNFI. Grocers interested in purchasing TiNDLE Chicken can contact their local distributor or email usapartners@tindle.com.

For those not located in an area serviced by TiNDLE retail partners, TiNDLE Chicken can be purchased online through PlantX.com and Goldbelly for direct deliveries.

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercializing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based food brands. TiNDLE Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit www.tindle.com.

