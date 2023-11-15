Stay warm this winter and join Love Your Melon in the fight against pediatric cancer with a collection of all-new beanies, headbands, and mittens designed for the whole family

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Your Melon , a mission-driven lifestyle brand that supports the fight against pediatric cancer, announced today its collaboration with lifestyle brand Sanrio®, best known for global pop icon, Hello Kitty®. The Love Your Melon x Hello Kitty collection includes designs in Love Your Melon's signature LoveKnit™ fabric that features Hello Kitty's iconic red bow, so fans can match their favorite character this holiday season and beyond!

Love Your Melon Debuts Its First Ever Co-Branded Hello Kitty® Collection (PRNewswire)

Hello Kitty has been spreading her message of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity for generations. To celebrate her mission - and the upcoming 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty - the Love Your Melon x Hello Kitty collection ensures the magic of friendship and fashion shines through every wear. Combining Love Your Melon's high-quality, ultra-comfortable beanies, headbands, and mittens with Hello Kitty's supercute style, this collection offers adorable accessories for the whole family.

"At Love Your Melon, we are huge fans of Hello Kitty and her devotion to friendship, kindness, and expressing herself through style," said Emily Mullins, VP of Product at Love Your Melon. "We share similar values, so working with Sanrio to develop a collection that combines friendship and fashion was a dream come true. We're so excited to be able to help our customers and Hello Kitty fans alike look good, feel good, and do good by sporting these new styles this winter and supporting our mission to fight pediatric cancer. We're confident that there is a Hello Kitty style for everyone in this new collection!"

"At Sanrio, we aspire to spread kindness and bring smiles to everyone's faces around the world, and we're happy to collaborate with a brand like Love Your Melon that holds the same values," said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brand Management, and Creative at Sanrio, Inc. "Our fans can enjoy expressing themselves this fall with all these supercute new cold weather accessories and feel good about contributing resources to support children fighting cancer."

The Love Your Melon x Hello Kitty® collection is available now at loveyourmelon.com and sanrio.com , ranging from $35-$60 MSRP. For more information, please visit loveyourmelon.com or follow along on social media at @loveyourmelon.

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an outdoor and lifestyle brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 270,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $9.8 million to fund pediatric cancer research, therapeutic experiences, and family support. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com . Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @loveyourmelon and on TikTok @loveyourmelonofficial.

Love Your Melon is part of WIN Brands Group (WIN), an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands. In addition to Love Your Melon, Win's current portfolio includes Homesick (candles and home fragrance), QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories), and Gravity (weighted and wellness products that support rest and recovery).

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

Media Contact

Alice DuBois

585-613-5966

alice@winbg.com

Love Your Melon, a mission-driven outdoor brand, will accelerate its efforts to support the fight against pediatric cancer as part of the Win Brands Group portfolio. (PRNewsfoto/Win Brands Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Love Your Melon