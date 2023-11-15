ARGYLE, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), distributor of the RenoVō® advanced equine allograft, announced today that the product will feature prominently during the 69th Annual Convention of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), San Diego, CA held November 29 to December 3, 2023. EAS is a show exhibitor and will be located in Booth 18078.

RENOVŌ® EQUINE ALLOGRAFT WILL SHOWCASE DURING THE 2023 AAEP ANNUAL CONVENTION

Danica Wolkowski, DVM of Momentum Equine Veterinary Specialists, Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, will present compelling RenoVō® clinical data on Friday, December 1 at 8:40 am in a presentation titled, "Effects of Intra-Articular Injection of an Acellular Equine Liquid Amniotic Allograft in Healthy Equine Joints."

RenoVō® will also be a featured product during the Clinical Skills Lab sessions titled, "What's My Aim? Mastering Image-Guided Injection Techniques" on Wednesday, November 29. This session explores ultrasound-guided injections for tendon and ligament lesions and the different products available.

RenoVō® affiliated key-opinion-leaders will present as part of the Product Demo Theater during the trade show. Drs. Rocky Bigbie, DVM and Marty Allen, DVM, BA, MS of Equine Sports Performance, Ocala, FL will speak on the history of therapeutic amnion use in a presentation titled, "Amnion: A fascinating history and a modern equine version" on Thursday, November 30 from 12-12:30 pm. Dr. Dora Ferris, DVM, MS of Summit Equine, Gervais, OR will discuss and present clinical data on the use of RenoVō® in equine practice on Friday, December 1 from 12-12:30 p.m.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues collected during live births without harm to the mare or foal. Studies establish the product as a safe and highly effective alternative to other modalities in the clinical care of equine tissue injuries. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 17,000 horses to date.

