ABC Fitness Earns Triple Recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces in 2023

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ABC Fitness, the world's leading provider of fitness-technology and services, is proud to announce that it has been named America's Greatest Workplaces 2023, America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters, and America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023 by Newsweek, a premier global news magazine. This triple recognition underscores ABC Fitness's unwavering commitment to creating a workplace that fosters innovation, inclusivity and growth, catering to team members across various career stages and life circumstances.

America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 (PRNewswire)

"At ABC Fitness, we always try to make every member of our team feel supported and appreciated, wherever they are in their journey," said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness, "A company is as strong as its people. We believe that a thriving, inclusive and supportive work environment is the foundation of our success, and I am immensely proud of our team and grateful for their dedication, which has made these recognitions possible."

In its search for America's Greatest Workplaces, Newsweek collaborated with the data-research firm Plant-A Insights Group, conducting a large-scale independent employer analysis. They based the awards on employee reviews from over 389,000 U.S. companies with workforces of 1,000 and above. Other shortlisted winners standing shoulder to shoulder with ABC Fitness this year include AirBnB, Nike, Patagonia and Netflix.

"How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023," highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment." – Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

"Our commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and caring workplace culture is the foundation of our success," said Rachana Jain, EVP & Chief People Officer of ABC Fitness. "We have created a positive work environment based on our values: One Team, Growth Mindset and Best Life. We also apply the principles of diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion (DEBI) to everything we do. The goal is to encourage everyone to be their best self while contributing to our mission to transform fitness visions into seamless reality." Jain added "ABC Fitness supports the wellbeing and growth of its team members by dedicating itself to professional development, mental health, open communication and employee-driven initiatives."

ABC Fitness gives its team members the flexibility to work on site at several of its North American campuses in Dallas, Texas, Little Rock, Ark., Vancouver, BC, Canada or to select a hybrid or work from home options. It models the characteristic of a distributed workplace, while preserving a cohesive, high-achieving team — an elusive goal for many employers.

While ABC Fitness has long been regarded as a premier provider of fitness-technology solutions, the Newsweek awards now also distinguish the company's innovation in the arena of workplace culture, as well. "We are proud to have a culture that celebrates achievements and recognizes the outstanding contributions of our employees," Jain explained. "ABC Fitness is more than just a company. It's a community built on trust, respect and belonging."

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness (ABC) is the market-leading software and services provider for fitness businesses globally. Founded in 1981, it has 40+ years of track record of helping fitness operators of all sizes anywhere in the world turn their visions of fitness into seamless reality. It provides solutions to simplify the business of fitness: from sales and marketing communications to booking and engagement apps, operations and business intelligence to revenue management and payment processing.

From personal trainers, boutique studios and gyms to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides tailored solutions to various segments of the fitness industry through its dedicated yet complementary and integrated platforms — ABC Evo, ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite and ABC Trainerize. Together, ABC currently helps 31,000 clubs in over 92 counties, collectively serving more than 38 million members around the world. Each year it processes more than $10.5 billion in payments.

ABC Fitness is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company; a leading private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth software and technology companies. Learn more at abcfitness.com or thomabravo.com

ABC Fitness Media Contact

Ian Twinn | Tandem Marketing Communications

iantwinn@tandemcomms.com

ABC Fitness new logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABC Fitness