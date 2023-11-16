Alfa Romeo Unveils New Tributo Italiano Editions, Brand's First Global Limited-edition Series

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

New Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano editions pay tribute to the brand's origins, Italian excellence and sportiness

For the first time, this special series is available globally throughout the lineup, Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, and will be available exclusively in the three colors of the Italian flag (Rosso Alfa, Verde Montreal and Bianco Alfa) Two-tone livery with black roof, body-color bodykit, Italian flag on the mirror caps New perforated leather seats with red accents and a distinctive embroidered logo on the headrest

Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano special editions will begin to arrive in North American showrooms in the second quarter of 2024

Alfa Romeo today announces the new Tributo Italiano editions, the first globally available special series in the brand's lineup. Offered in the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale models, this exclusive edition pays tribute to the brand's origins and epitomizes Italian know-how and Alfa Romeo sportiness.

Exterior features of Tributo Italiano editions stem from the stylistic and aesthetic language shared by the three models and includes a two-tone livery with black roof, body-color bodykit and the Italian flag layering the mirror caps. Refined interior customization highlights meticulous attention to detail combined with the constant quest for the highest quality. Specifically, the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale Tributo Italiano models are positioned at the top of their respective trim levels and are offered exclusively in the three colors of the Italian flag (Rosso Alfa, Verde Montreal and Bianco Alfa) and paired with a black roof, with optional sunroof on Tonale.

Several hallmarks contribute to the unique, bold look of Tributo Italiano special series, including a front grille with "V" insert (in black on the Giulia and Stelvio, in Dark Miron on the Tonale) and alloy wheels (21-inch on the Stelvio, new 19-inch on the Giulia, 20-inch on the Tonale) combined with red Brembo brake calipers. An all-new bodykit was designed for the Tonale, painted in the same color as the car, which includes front and rear bumper side inserts, wheel arches and side skirts.

The sporty Italian style on the Alfa Romeo Tonale Tributo Italiano edition is further accentuated by skid plates and side/front accents in matte Dark Miron, adaptive full-LED matrix headlights and chrome-plated twin tailpipes.

The same sporty features can be found in the interior of all three Tributo Italiano models. Specifically, the new black leather sports seats feature perforations with hints of red, and the front headrests are embroidered with the distinctive new logo of the special series. Other new features include red stitching on the dashboard, seats and door panels. Plus, the Tonale Tributo Italiano comes with a new "carbon design" dashboard fascia, with the Alfa Romeo logo, ambient lighting and aluminum kick plate.

Occupant comfort in Tributo Italiano edition is also ensured by the dual-zone air conditioning, heated steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles built into the steering column, ambient lighting, intuitive infotainment system, ventilated and heated front seats, and a premium sound system equipped with 14 speakers by Harman Kardon, including a subwoofer. These features are designed to offer customers a high level of comfort, refinement and all-Italian conviviality. Finally, the Stelvio and Tonale come with a hands-free electric tailgate as standard.

In terms of the powertrain lineup, the Giulia and Stelvio Tributo Italiano are fitted with the 280-hp 2.0-liter Turbo gas engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. Alternatively, for the Tonale Tributo Italiano, consumers will enjoy the innovative 285-hp plug-in hybrid, which redefines the paradigm of "efficient sportiness." It also allows customers to drive their daily commutes without tapping the fuel tank: 33 miles (53 km) of range in full-electric mode for maximum everyday mobility, 360 miles (573 km) of total range for long journeys out of town, and a total output of 285 hp to guarantee all the driving dynamics and sportiness expected of an Alfa Romeo.

A great deal of attention has been paid to the technical specifications that come standard, including Dual-Stage Valve active suspension with electronically controlled damping, to bring out the sporty character of the three cars and guarantee customers a unique, engaging driving experience fully in line with Alfa Romeo tradition. From one moment to the next, the Alfa™ Active Suspension system adapts to the driving conditions, providing a choice between performance and comfort. In terms of safety, the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale come with state-of-the-art features to travel safely without sacrificing driving pleasure. Depending on the model, these include ADAS systems for Level 2 autonomous driving, a high-resolution camera that offers a dronelike 360-degree view all around the car, Blind Spot Detector and Rear Cross-Path Detector, side sensors and electrochrome external rearview mirrors.

The Tributo Italiano special series embodies the brand's excellence – perfect weight balance, first-class driving dynamics, technological and engine solutions at the top of the segment – and that aesthetic appeal, designed to last years, a hallmark of Alfa Romeo design.

The Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano special editions will begin to arrive in North American showrooms in the second quarter of 2024.

Evocative shoot in Matera, an ancient city positioned halfway between tradition and innovation

Alfa Romeo selected Matera, one of the oldest cities in the world, as the evocative setting for the photo and video shoot of the Tributo Italiano special series. Famous for its Sassi cave dwellings, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993, the Basilicata city is positioned halfway between past and future, between tradition and innovation, and perfectly reflects the essence of Alfa Romeo: a brand with a glorious past, now writing the story of 21st-century sportiness.

