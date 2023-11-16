CITGO AWARDS $1.6MM FOR ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP AND STEM EDUCATION PROGRAMS

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its long-standing tradition of corporate citizenship, CITGO Petroleum Corporation recently awarded 43 grants totaling more than $1.6 million to fund projects within two signature programs: CITGO Caring for our Coast and STEM Talent Pipeline. The CITGO Caring for our Coast program helps protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats through restoration, educational and volunteer efforts, while the STEM Talent Pipeline program aims to increase access to science, technology, engineering and math related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM.

"We have a long, strong history with these two programs in our operational areas with our grantees continuing to make a positive impact year after year," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Supporting these grantees and specific projects is a way for us to engage in important community initiatives while building meaningful relationships. On behalf of everyone at CITGO, congratulations to each of our 2023 grantees!"

2023 Caring for our Coast Grantees:

Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program

Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana

Friends of Padre, Inc.

Galveston Bay Foundation

Gulf of Mexico Alliance

Houston Audubon

Houston Parks Board

National Recreation and Park Association

Restore America's Estuaries

Tampa Bay Watch

The Artist Boat

The Conservation Foundation

The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana

2023 CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline Program Grantees:

CITGO Innovation Academies, the cornerstone of the STEM Talent Pipeline program, were among the grantees. These academies give students access to STEM-based curriculum, resources, and scholarships:

Alief Independent School District (AISD) Alief Early College High School

AISD CITGO Innovation Academy at Olle Middle School

Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSD)- E. K. Key Elementary

CPSD - LeBlanc Middle School

CPSD - Maplewood Middle School

CPSD - Sulphur High School

CPSD - W.W. Lewis Middle School

Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD)-CITGO Innovation Academy at Foy H. Moody HS

CCISD-Cunningham Middle School at South Park

CCISD-Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary

West Oso Independent School District (ISD)

Lemont High School

Lemont-Bromberek School District 113A

Lockport Township High School District 205

Additional CITGO Community Partners include:

Houston ISD Foundation

University of Houston - Downtown

SpringSpirit

Spring Branch Education Foundation

Girlstart

Will County District 92

YMCA of Greater Houston

Houston Community College Foundation

Lockport SD 91

Del Mar College Foundation

Ocean Exploration Trust

McNeese State University Foundation

Valley View School District 365

Science Buddies

FIRST in Texas

Learning Undefeated, Inc.

About CITGO Caring for our Coast

In 2014, the CITGO Caring for our Coast initiative started as a yearlong series of projects focused on coastal conservation and restoration. Today, it has grown into a program to protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats through educational and volunteer efforts. To date, CITGO has awarded more than $7 million in environmental programming grants through Caring for our Coast.

About CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline

CITGO launched the STEM Talent Pipeline program in 2016, aimed at increasing access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM. The program provides grants to schools and educational organizations in its operational communities including Lake Charles, Louisiana; Lemont, Illinois; and Corpus Christi, Texas. Along with financial support, CITGO encourages its employees to share their knowledge and experience with students and young professionals through classroom presentations and hands-on demonstrations.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Lemont, Illinois; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.

View original content:

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation