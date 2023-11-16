Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Wealth Management Group, LLC, a Hybrid RIA with Over $117 Million in Client Assets

As expansion continues on the East Coast, this acquisition brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to $68.6 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $68.6 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Wealth Management Group, LLC, a hybrid RIA located in Rochester, New York. The team, led by Adam Mark, will bring approximately $117 million in assets under management.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are thrilled to have the Wealth Management Group team join our firm. They are a team who has grown significantly over the last several years, and we are excited to watch them continue their growth at Wealth Enhancement Group by leveraging our additional resources with their clients."

Since 1998, Wealth Management Group has focused on helping its clients find financial peace of mind. The firm provides financial planning, wealth management, and asset management services to pre-retirees and retirees.

Adam Mark, President of Wealth Management Group, said, "Our clients and team are like family to us, and we're excited to officially join the Wealth Enhancement Group family. As our firm has grown over the years, this is a natural next step to enhance our clients' services. Over the long term, we're looking forward to the additional resources and support our clients and team will receive by partnering with Wealth Enhancement Group."

The addition of Wealth Management Group adds another office to the western New York area, increasing the number of offices in New York to 11.

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "The team at Wealth Management Group has built strong connections with their clients over the past 25 years. We are eager to bring them on board, and we're confident that by bringing them on, we can assist more people in achieving their financial goals."

Wise Rhino Group, an M&A advisory firm, served as an advisor to the partners of Wealth Management Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $68.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2023. Wealth Management Group had approximately $117 million in client assets as of June 30, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Wealth Management Group's assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $68.6 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

