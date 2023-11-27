Blackbaud to Kick Off GivingTuesday by Ringing Nasdaq Closing Bell

Blackbaud Celebrates the Global Start of the Worldwide Giving Day and Highlights the Critical Work of its Social Impact Customers
CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange to celebrate its customers and kick off GivingTuesday, the global movement focused on spreading generosity on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
"GivingTuesday is an important day for our customers who rely on end-of-year giving and generosity to achieve their missions throughout the year," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "We enter this season of giving both humbled and energized by the role we play in helping our customers accelerate their impact. Today we celebrate the amazing and critical work that our customers are doing to create a better world, and we encourage everyone to get involved by considering giving to a cause that's important to them."
Essential Software for Impact
Blackbaud builds essential software that enables teams dedicated to purpose-driven work to deliver impact. Blackbaud expands what is possible across the nonprofit and education sectors, at companies committed to social responsibility, and for individual change makers by connecting millions of people to hundreds of thousands of causes and institutions in more than 100 countries around the world.
For GivingTuesday, Blackbaud is shining a light on the critical work of its customers. A few examples of organizations leveraging Blackbaud technology to drive meaningful impact include:
- Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP): Since 2010, CDP has been helping individuals, foundations and corporations increase the effectiveness of their philanthropic response to disasters and humanitarian crises. For GivingTuesday, CDP will focus on engaging new supporters to raise funds for equitable disaster recovery, building on a successful campaign earlier this year that raised over $300,000 in one month. CDP utilizes Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, Blackbaud Grantmaking™ and Blackbaud Merchant Services™ to effectively engage and manage donor and partner relationships, including tracking and segmenting donor data and improving donor communications.
- Central Texas Food Bank: As the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas, the food bank works with food donors across the country, financial supporters and volunteers to fill unmet needs in their region. For their recent Meals for the Holidays 2023 campaign, Central Texas Food Bank leveraged JustGiving® from Blackbaud® and worked with a local news media outlet to encourage community participation and drive donations to put food on the table for thousands of families this holiday season.
- McKesson Foundation: As a Blackbaud Corporate Impact customer, the McKesson Foundation will leverage YourCause® CSRconnect® to offer a 200% charitable donation match opportunity on GivingTuesday, investing a total of one million dollars. In addition to expecting over 1,000 individual donors on GivingTuesday alone, the Foundation will also use YourCause to mobilize McKesson employees to get engaged in volunteer events.
- United Negro College Fund (UNCF): For nearly eight decades, UNCF has been at the forefront of a national effort to build a pipeline of under-represented students, helping over 500,000 students become highly qualified college graduates. Since 2009, UNCF has relied on Blackbaud for technology solutions and services, from donor management to financial management. UNCF will use Blackbaud Luminate Online™ to engage supporters in GivingTuesday fundraising efforts this year.
Tune In to the Nasdaq Bell Ringing
The bell ringing will be livestreamed at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time today, and more will be shared on Blackbaud and Nasdaq social media channels.
Social impact organizations looking for resources to maximize their year-end fundraising can access Blackbaud's free toolkit for more information and insights.
