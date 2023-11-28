CORONA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 consecutive seasons of racing and partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, during which time we have experienced the full range of highs and lows of motorsport, Monster Energy will begin a new chapter in the sport from the start of the 2024 season.

Monster will begin a journey racing with a motor racing icon, McLaren from the start of 2024 which will see us partnering in F1 and proudly and prominently featured on both drivers’ helmets and suits. (PRNewswire)

Rodney Sacks, Chairman and Co-CEO of Monster Energy Company, said: "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, and Toto Wolff in particular, for a partnership that has spanned well over a decade and seen us celebrate some wonderful success together. We wish the team well for their upcoming championship campaigns."

Rodney Sacks added: "Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing. Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with F1's global audience. We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024."

Monster Energy To Begin Next Chapter In Formula One From 2024 (PRNewswire)

