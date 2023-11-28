RHP Properties Contributes $10,000 on Giving Tuesday to Support No Kid Hungry Programs

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Giving Tuesday, RHP Properties has donated $10,000 to No Kid Hungry. The national campaign is run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. The contribution marks the fourth donation by RHP to No Kid Hungry and brings the total donation to over $43,000 since 2020.

Improving access to meals for children through No Kid Hungry is an effort we are proud to partake in at RHP

According to latest estimates , 1 in 5 kids in the United States is living with hunger, which translates to over 13 million children. Through established school programs, awareness campaigns, grants, and advocacy, the No Kid Hungry campaign is working to end child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive.

"Engaging in the spirit of generosity inspired by Giving Tuesday's global movement is an activity that energizes our team as we kick-off the holiday season each year," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Improving access to meals for children through No Kid Hungry is an effort we are proud to partake in and provides an opportunity to not only reflect on those impacted by hunger but to also be part of the solution."

"We are so appreciative of gifts like this from companies committed to ending childhood hunger – especially during the holiday season," said Jessica Kern, Peer to Peer Fundraising Manager, Share Our Strength. "It is going to take all of us coming together to ensure the bright future all kids deserve."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has owned and managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner of manufactured home communities operating in 30 states. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

