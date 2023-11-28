SIX Digital Exchange and DLT Finance Partner to Offer End-to-End Crypto Trading and Custody for Institutional Clients

ZURICH and LENZBURG, Switzerlandswi, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), a leading crypto service and infrastructure provider, part of SIX Group, announces a collaboration with DLT Finance, a BaFin-licensed trading and brokerage firm, to expand their institutional crypto services. In this collaboration, SDX will assume the roles of custodian and staking provider, while DLT Finance's subsidiary DLT Securities GmbH will serve as a fully embedded counterparty for brokerage and trading.

The joint offering marks a significant step toward expanding crypto trading and custody services for institutional clients. This joint offering meets the evolving needs of institutional investors who seek to access crypto markets in a fully regulated, secure and reliable environment.

DLT Finance's regulatory-compliant trading and brokerage capabilities combined with SDX's crypto custody and post-trade services create an end-to-end solution for clients. Together, SDX and DLT Finance provide a streamlined path to regulated trading, brokerage, and custody services for banks and institutions.

"As the digital asset industry advances, SDX remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to institutional clients. The collaboration with DLT Finance further solidifies SDX Web3's standing as a leading crypto service provider in Switzerland. Likewise, it emphasizes the company's position to offer a one-stop shop to financial institutions that are looking to scale their digital asset business," says Stephan Kunz, Head SDX Web3 Services.

"The partnership between SDX and DLT Finance builds on our shared principles of security, reliability, and technological excellence. This newly formed collaboration is a significant step towards a secure and regulated pan-European ecosystem for cryptocurrencies and digital securities", adds Marius Sewing, Co-Founder, Board Member DLT Finance.

About SDX Web3

SDX Web3 is an SDX crypto service and infrastructure provider. Launched in 2022 as part of SIX Group, one of Europe's leading providers of financial market infrastructure, SDX Web3 adheres to the Group's high quality and security standards. SDX Web3 offers crypto and digital assets custody and infrastructure services for institutional clients who aim to scale their business by providing efficient access to public blockchain infrastructure.

About DLT Finance

DLT Finance is a BaFin-regulated investment firm that offers institutional-grade digital asset services, including digital asset brokerage with multi-exchange access and digital asset custody with a dynamic key security management system. Regulatory compliance, comprehensive trade execution, and battle-tested security infrastructure are at the core of DLT Finance's building blocks.

