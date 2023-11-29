Post acquisition, Pole Star Global continues to expand its North American presence with key hires

Captain Steve Bomgardner appointed VP Commercial Markets at Pole Star Global

Appointment aligns with strategic priority to grow US market, presence and team

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pole Star Global , the pioneer and market leader in maritime intelligence technology, with the largest blue water fleet under management, has appointed Captain Steve Bomgardner as VP Commercial Markets, Pole Star Global. This appointment forms part of a wider strategic vision to enhance Pole Star's senior team and grow its presence in the US market. It follows the wake of Pole Star's recent successful acquisition of StratumFive Group, a prominent maritime tech company.

Pole Star Global is a world leader in predictive maritime insights, data, and is trusted by the governments, military agencies, shipping companies, and financial institutions. Pole Star enables customers to act responsibly in the areas of trade finance, emissions control, life at sea, surveillance, sanctions checks, and operational and reputational risk management.

This hire demonstrates Pole Stars' continued investment in the US market by adding deep industry domain expertise. The Pole Star US team will be bringing a 'market leading' container monitoring' solution to GTR New York on the 30th of November.

20 year pedigree in global maritime leadership roles

Captain Steve Bomgardner is a seasoned industry leader with a diverse 20-year background in the maritime industry and green-technology space. Prior to Pole Star he led global commercial development for SailPlan, a maritime green-tech start-up; where he shaped the company's go-to-market strategy and sales efforts. Captain Bomgardner also serves as a dedicated member of the Board of Directors for Eyesea, a non-profit organization at the forefront of mapping global maritime pollution and debris.

Before SailPlan, Captain Bombgardner held influential positions with two renowned ship registries, the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) and the Liberia International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR). During his tenure, he took charge of operations in the Americas and played a pivotal role in establishing and overseeing a new Offshore and LNG division at LISCR. Before venturing into ship registries, Captain Bomgardner devoted the initial 15 years of his career to managing operations in the demanding Offshore Drilling Industry. His expertise was honed aboard some of the industry's most technologically advanced vessels. Captain Bomgardner holds an MBA from Georgetown University, and a BS degree from Texas A&M University.

Growing a US market and team

Bob Skea, CEO, Pole Star Global says, "Steve is a great addition to the Pole Star family. Our clients will benefit greatly from his many years of industry experience and we are excited about the impact he will make."

Captain Steve Bomgardner, VP Commercial Markets, Pole Star Global says, "It is a fascinating time to be in the maritime tech sector. Pole Star is certainly a leader in this space that continues to excel and thrive. I am excited about the challenge ahead and taking Pole Star solutions to our customers. Based on my discussions, the market is hungry for solutions that enhance trust, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency in a cost effective manner. Given Pole Star's broad market access it is uniquely positioned to assist the market.

His multifaceted experiences and educational accomplishments underscore his profound impact and enduring commitment to the maritime sector.

To read more about Pole Star's recent acquisition of StratumFive Group follow this link: https://www.polestarglobal.com/resources/pole-star-global-acquire-stratumfive-group

About Pole Star

Pole Star Global is trusted by the world's top regulatory entities and is the only company in the world that operates at the epicentre of the maritime ecosystem by connecting government agencies, financial markets & ship owners and operators. Stakeholders depend on Pole Star to assess responsible actors and bridge the gap between service providers, regulators, and funders. Our unrivaled predictive maritime insights, data, and expertise enable our customers to act responsibly in the areas of trade finance, emissions control, safety at sea, surveillance, operational compliance and reputational risk management.

About StratumFive

StratumFive Group has been a trusted provider of leading software solutions to the commercial shipping community for more than a decade. Its global network includes the previously acquired FleetWeather operations centre in the USA and its 50-year history of service excellence. At the beginning of 2022, the group launched Podium5, an advanced voyage informatics platform. Podium5 empowers maritime operators to save time, save fuel, reduce emissions, and ensure regulatory compliance - all whilst ensuring the utmost safety of crew, vessel and cargo.

For more information about Pole Star Global and its newly acquired subsidiary, StratumFive, please visit www.polestarglobal.com and www.stratumfive.com .

