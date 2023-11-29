White Castle Opens Second Arizona Restaurant

New Tempe location celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

featuring local couple who met at White Castle 72 years ago

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the iconic fast-food chain known for its Slider hamburgers, celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant in Tempe, Ariz., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by a Tempe-area couple who met at a White Castle 72 years ago. The new White Castle is the second location in Arizona. The first opened in October 2019 in Scottsdale.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Tempe and bring our delicious Sliders to the community," said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle. "We've been overwhelmed by the positive response from Arizona residents, and we're excited to continue serving our craveable food to new and returning customers."

The Tempe Castle, located at 8735 South Jewel St., sports a modern design with a focus on convenience and customer comfort. The indoor dining room can seat up to 50, while the inviting outdoor covered patio can accommodate 40 guests. The restaurant also features Julia, White Castle's AI-powered drive-thru assistant. Julia greets customers in the drive-thru and helps with ordering, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

Tuesday's grand-opening festivities kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the restaurant with White Castle team members and representatives of the fourth generation of family ownership. Jamie West and Drew Schmitt, who were married in the Scottsdale White Castle in May, passed the golden scissors to lifelong White Castle fans Charles and Georgia Hutchison, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon to the new restaurant. The couple, both in their 90s, met at a Chicago White Castle in early 1951 and married just a few months later on July 4.

"We are honored to have Mr. and Mrs. Hutchison join us for this special occasion," said Ingram. "They are a true testament to the enduring love and memories that White Castle has created for thousands of people and generations of families."

The ceremony was the start of a day filled with excitement and celebration. Customers lined up to enjoy White Castle's iconic Sliders and other menu items, while the restaurant team welcomed everyone with warm smiles and friendly service.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

