First Horizon recognized by the American Heart Association for building a culture of health and well-being

Honored with Gold recognition for completion of the 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced that it was awarded national Gold level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the American Heart Association's 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Scorecard brings together the latest research and insights from industry experts to help business leaders build a science-backed, employee-centric culture of health and well-being. The tool allows employers to evaluate how their policies and procedures compare to leading best practices in areas such as mental health support, addressing burnout, financial well-being, health equity considerations and more. Companies that complete the Scorecard receive a recognition level based on their alignment with established guidance, along with actionable strategies to support improvement and a dashboard to benchmark their progress against peer organizations.

"At First Horizon our associates come first. The American Heart Association's Workforce Well-being Scorecard helps us stay on top of the latest advancements in workforce health and well-being so we can create the best environment possible for our people and our business," said Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan. "We are dedicated to building a culture that helps everyone thrive, both in and out of the workplace."

Championing well-being, a healthy mind, heart and body for employees is good for their health and good for business outcomes. In general, healthy employees are more productive and use less sick time, and organizations who create a culture of health in the workplace can improve employee retention and organizational reputation.

The Workforce Well-being Scorecard is a free resource offered by the American Heart Association's Well-being Works Better™ platform, which helps business leaders unleash the power of a healthy, happy workforce. Distinct from traditional wellness programs, Well-being Works Better empowers employers to champion the mental and physical health and well-being of their employees and provides actionable guidance to meet their organization's unique needs. Participating employers also can be nationally recognized by the American Heart Association.

For more information and a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation