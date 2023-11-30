The Joint Chiropractic is Named a Proud Partner of the St. Louis Blues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care, and the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League (NHL) are pleased to announce a partnership agreement. This is The Joint's first NHL partnership and third professional sports sponsorship.

"We're excited to be a Proud Partner of the St. Louis Blues," said Peter D. Holt , president and CEO of The Joint Corp.

"Athletes at all levels utilize chiropractic care to enhance performance, aid in injury recovery and prevention, and get through the physical demands of their preferred sports and physical activities," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The Joint is pleased to be named a Proud Partner of the St. Louis Blues and to champion our mission to provide routine and affordable chiropractic care to not only the supporters of the Blues, but to all those who could benefit from chiropractic care."

According to the American Chiropractic Association, chiropractic care has gained wide use among professional and amateur sports teams across the country for giving athletes a competitive edge. Chiropractors are now on the medical staff for nearly every professional sports team to provide rehabilitation and minimize the risk of future injuries.

"The St. Louis Blues are proud to welcome The Joint Chiropractic as a new partner and introduce Blues fans to their nationwide practice that provides high-quality chiropractic care that is both affordable and accessible," said Bryan Lucas, St. Louis Blues Vice President of Corporate Sales. "The Joint has developed an extensive network across the St. Louis area and throughout Blues country and we look forward to developing a deeper connection with existing and future Blues fans through this partnership."

There are 19 The Joint Chiropractic clinics located in the greater St. Louis area.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are the professional ice hockey team based in St. Louis. The Blues compete in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a member of the Central Division in the Western Conference. The franchise was founded in 1967 as one of the six teams from the 1967 NHL expansion and is named after the W.C Hardy song "Saint Louis Blues." The Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and have the most Stanley Cup playoff appearances outside of the Original Six.

