K FRIESE + ASSOCIATES WELCOMES SHWETHA PANDURANGI AS CENTRAL TEXAS WATER PRACTICE MANAGER

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K Friese + Associates (KFA), A Lochner Company, is pleased to announce that Shwetha Pandurangi, P.E., CFM, has joined the firm as the Central Texas Water Practice Manager, strengthening KFA's commitment to delivering critical infrastructure across some of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the state.

With more than two decades of experience in the project management and delivery of utility and infrastructure projects, Shwetha will play a key role in advancing KFA's Water Practice. Her expertise spans water, wastewater, stormwater, roadway, and vertical and horizontal infrastructure; management and implementation of capital improvement projects, and operations and maintenance support.

Mike Persyn, P.E., Water Practice Lead at KFA expressed, "With her wealth of public works experience and strategic insights gained during her tenure at Austin Water, Shwetha will significantly elevate our Central Texas water practice. Her leadership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Prior to joining KFA, Shwetha served as the managing engineer at Austin Water, leading teams in support of the utility's mission of providing safe, reliable, high-quality, sustainable, and affordable water services. As an active member of the engineering community, Shwetha has been involved in the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Water and Wastewater Association, Texas Floodplain Management Association, Society of Army Military Engineers, American Public Works Association, and Texas Public Works Association.

Shwetha received an M.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Bangalore, India. She is the author of several technical publications for Texas Water, the Texas Floodplain Management Association, and the Association of Water Board Directors.

About K Friese + Associates, A Lochner Company

Founded in 2003, K Friese + Associates provides civil engineering consulting services to municipalities, counties, state agencies, and river authorities throughout the State of Texas, with an emphasis on water, wastewater, drainage, transportation, and aviation planning, design, and construction management projects.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

