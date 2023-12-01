Princess Cruises Brings the Ranch to the High Seas with Goodstock by Nolan Ryan

New Partnership with Hall of Fame Pitcher Delivers Prime Black-Angus Beef in Main Dining Rooms and Crown Grill Steakhouse Aboard Regal Princess

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise brand, is pitching another exciting enhancement to its food and beverage portfolio with a new partnership with legendary Hall of Fame pitcher and legendary rancher, Nolan Ryan. Guests aboard Regal Princess sailing out of Galveston can now enjoy Goodstock by Nolan Ryan Angus beef, premium Black-Angus beef graded at the top end of USDA Choice and above; high-quality marbling, tenderness, and natural flavors make the steaks a remarkable eating experience.

As a true rancher, Ryan has set high standards for his beef program that prioritize the wellness of the cattle and the land, and that quality beef is now available in Crown Grill, the ship's award-winning steakhouse, as well as in the ship's main dining rooms.

One of the most decorated baseball players in history, Mr. Ryan's Hall-of-Fame career spanned four decades and saw him own the record for most strikeouts – a record he holds to this day. A true icon on and off the field, Nolan was awarded the prestigious Golden Spur award for his decades of commitment and contributions to the livestock and ranching Industries.

"We are honored to welcome a true sports and ranching legend, Nolan Ryan, into our Princess Cruises family," said Sami Cohen, Vice President Food and Beverage for Princess Cruises. "Goodstock by Nolan Ryan Angus beef represents a distinctive, all-American addition to our Food and Beverage portfolio, and we are excited to offer our guests a taste of his passion and expertise."

Ryan also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

"This is a great opportunity to bring an incredible eating experience and the Texas ranching spirit to Princess Cruises' guests, and we are honored to serve them for years to come," said Ryan.

An iconic figure in the world of sports, Ryan is the only player in Major League history to have his uniform retired by three esteemed teams—the California Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers. His incredible baseball journey, spanning from 1966 to 1993, saw him setting or breaking an astounding 51 Major League records.

The addition of the Goodstock by Nolan Ryan portfolio further solidifies Princess Cruises' commitment to providing outstanding culinary experiences for its guests and follows a recent announcement of Princess joining forces with Dario Cecchini, the world's most famous butcher, to deliver the new specialty impromptu bistro, The Butchers Block by Dario, onboard the next-generation Sun Princess, debuting in February 2024.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

