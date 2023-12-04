LONGi leads the way in partnership with UNHCR to solarize its Logistics Hub

LONGi will also provide solar systems and solutions, and solar energy skills training, to support refugees and host communities

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a world-leading solar technology company, today announced a new three-year partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to deliver impact across climate action, energy equity, and green transformation. The announcement was made at the Solar+ Pavilion during COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A cornerstone of the partnership is LONGi's commitment to transform UNHCR emergency and preparedness stockpiles into solarized facilities. This will begin with a pilot project at the Regional Humanitarian Logistics Hub at the Termez Cargo Centre in Uzbekistan, which handles the rapid delivery of core relief items to countries across the region.

"When we visited the Logistics Hub in Termez with UNHCR in November, we saw first-hand the sheer magnitude of the supply work that UNHCR undertakes to serve refugees and displaced people across Asia," said Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi.

," said Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi

"It's an honor for LONGi to be the first partner of UNHCR to start solarizing its Logistics Hub. This agreement highlights LONGi's dedication to driving sustainable development and we are humbled to be able to support refugee communities. Our collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering sustainability and resilience in the face of global challenges."

Starting from 2024 in Pakistan, LONGi will also provide solar systems and solutions to support public facilities used by refugees and host communities to ensure safe and reliable energy that allows these communities to study, work and run their own businesses. LONGi will also work on empowering refugee and host communities with solar energy skills training to support sustainable livelihoods. This reflects this company's desire to shoulder its social responsibility, and advance progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal No. 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy.

The issue of energy inequality directly affects economic development and the quality of people's lives. Fortunately, technological innovation has resulted in photovoltaic solutions becoming one of the most economical sources of electricity in many parts of the world.

"We are excited about this innovative partnership which will help us improve our carbon footprint," said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's Director of External Relations. "Together, we can play our part in addressing the climate crisis by promoting sustainable energy solutions for everyone, especially the most vulnerable, all across the globe."

Bolstering environmental protection as part of the boarder partnership, LONGi will also support afforestation activities in Uzbekistan from 2024, to reduce environmental hazards and mitigate the impacts of extreme weather while providing income generation and employment opportunities for refugees and host communities. The three-year partnership is expected to benefit numerous countries where UNHCR implements its climate action work.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation. Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi is dedicated to technology innovation and has established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial and industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development. www.longi.com

