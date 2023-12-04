Pacific College of Health and Science selects Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology

After broadening degree offerings, healthcare-focused institution expands their partnership, looks to Anthology's ecosystem approach to drive better outcomes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that Pacific College of Health and Science has selected their leading learning management system (LMS), Blackboard Learn Ultra, to deliver unparalleled learning experiences to their career-oriented students. The California-based institution selected Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology following a competitive review, citing the platform's powerful features, as well as the ability to foster student success and retention by leveraging the data-driven insights available through Anthology's integrated ecosystem of EdTech solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

"At Pacific College, we're delivering an integrated learning experience that fits the modern student -- from delivering programs online, in-person or hybrid, through lifelong learning opportunities that connect our graduates with opportunities – and to do this well, flexibility and innovation are paramount," said Gregory Russo, Vice President of Information Technology at Pacific College of Health and Science. "With Blackboard Learn, we're providing a leading user experience that's streamlined and intuitive. And, with the opportunity to harness data from across the institution, we can unlock the potential for improved institutional decision-making and enhanced student success outcomes."

Blackboard Learn's industry-leading innovation, like the AI Design Assistant within Learn, is inspiring instructors and helping them build more engaging courses more efficiently, allowing them more time to work directly with learners. The AI Design Assistant is among the hundreds of new features released for Blackboard Learn and the result of significant investment in product development and user experience. In October, Anthology announced the next phase of its industry-leading vision for AI, centering on empowering instructors to build more authentic assessments.

"Every day our team is working with our partners to provide data-driven experiences that ultimately help their learners and instructors achieve their goals. We are deeply invested in achieving their missions," said Joe Belenardo, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthology. "Our long-time partners at Pacific College recognize the investment in Learn and the potential of an ecosystem approach. That trust demonstrates just how transformative a deeper partnership with Anthology will be for their learners."

In replacing Open LMS with Blackboard Learn, Pacific College is benefiting from a significant reduction in recuring, implementation, and overall cost associated with supporting their LMS. Pacific College currently deploys Anthology's leading student information system (SIS), Anthology Student.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

About Pacific College

Pacific College of Health and Science is the largest college of Chinese medicine and integrative healthcare education in the US. It was founded in 1986 in San Diego, and subsequently established beautiful campuses in New York and Chicago. It holds regional accreditation with the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), as well as Chinese medicine and nursing programmatic accreditation. Pacific College is home to a faculty of over 300 professors at the forefront of curriculum development. The college offers on-site education to 1,500 students and online training to another 500. Over the years, more than 5,500 students have earned degrees at the college, with hundreds more earning certificates.

Media Contact:

Erin Mitchell

Anthology

Erin.Mitchell@anthology.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology