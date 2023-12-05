Amwins Releases 2024 Outlook State of the Market Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins , a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, released its State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence covering rate fluctuations, capacity and evolving coverage trends across diverse lines of business and industries in the United States, London and Bermuda.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

Amwins' State of the Market – 2024 Outlook analyzes the resilience and strength of the industry showing some markets are less challenging than others, with a competitive rate environment and more favorable underwriting, while others grapple with one of the most demanding markets ever seen. This report also serves as a valuable educational resource, equipping retail agents and brokers with the insights and guidance necessary to traverse current market conditions with confidence.

"At the heart of our mission is a simple pledge – helping our clients win – and our commitment extends beyond mere market predictions; it's a dedicated promise to deliver unparalleled products and services, irrespective of prevailing trends," said Scott Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "Within this dynamic market, our specialists anticipate and plan for shifts and changes, and with the right strategy and foresight, we help our clients win by staying ahead of the game."

In this comprehensive report, Amwins offers worldwide expertise and unique market perspectives providing clients with exclusive thought leadership and valuable insights. Current developments and future outlook focus on the property, casualty and professional lines marketplaces for industries spanning construction, energy, environmental, healthcare, public entity, real estate, transportation and more.

To read the full report, please visit: amwins.com/state-of-the-market

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 160 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33.1 billion annually.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins