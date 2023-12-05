Axiom Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

The global leader in on-demand legal talent announces third consecutive perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom, the global leader in high-caliber, on-demand legal talent, proudly announces it achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index. This is the third consecutive year that Axiom has earned this honor from the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our valued clients. Together, with their collective efforts, we've created a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work every day," said David McVeigh, CEO, Axiom. "But while we celebrate this accomplishment, we recognize that the journey towards true equality is ongoing. We understand that fostering a diverse and supportive environment is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process that demands, and will receive, our ongoing commitment."

Established in 2002, the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index is the 21st iteration of the nation's leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors. CEI scoring criteria has been revised by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation a number of times to keep the focus on the emerging best practices in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion in order to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community over time.

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. Axiom's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

"Axiom remains steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, and we pledge to continue championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession," said Catherine Kemnitz, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Axiom and Managing Director of Axiom Advice and Counsel. "Recognition by the Corporate Equality Index inspires us to strive for even greater heights. We remain dedicated to creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of their background, can thrive and contribute to our collective success. Together, we will build a legal industry that reflects the true diversity of the world we serve."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr. Director of Workplace Equality. "Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Axiom

Axiom is where legal teams go to find the right talent for everything from ongoing in-house matters to complex outside counsel work. Too many lawyers and legal departments are stuck in a forced compromise. Legal departments have high standards when it comes to finding the right talent and getting the right value. And top lawyers want to get more control over how, when, and where they practice. Axiom shares and meets the higher standards of its clients and lawyers– connecting mid-market and Fortune 500 companies with the world's deepest bench of experienced, specialized legal talent. Axiom. Higher standards welcome. www.axiomlaw.com

