GAMECHANGER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SERIES A GROWTH FUNDING

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The video game buy/sell/trade market is about to become much more convenient and value-add for gamers across the country. GameChanger® Systems, the first and only fully automated "Instant Video Game Buyback" kiosk, will expand its consumer reach in major markets across the U.S. where consumers already shop.

GameChanger Systems recently completed a Series A Preferred growth-capital financing round which paves the way for significant expansion. GameChanger Systems' seed round funding provided for the development of disruptive technology, covered by five U.S. patents, and the successful initial deployment of kiosks in test markets across the U.S. With the addition of an experienced family office investor with an extraordinary track record of success in consumer financial transaction operations, GameChanger Systems is now well positioned for an aggressive kiosk fleet expansion.

"This Series A round will allow us the opportunity to expand into many new markets through our enterprise agreements with big box grocers and retailers," said Brent Hall, GameChanger's chief operating officer. "Our goal is to become the buy/sell/trade brand of choice for all things entertainment media, without the expense of brick-and-mortar stores. By using disruptive point of sale and DOOH technology, we can create more spending power for gaming and non-gaming consumers alike. The expansion will give more shoppers easy access to trade their video game discs, converting 'Discs to Dollars' at GameChanger kiosks. Our kiosks create convenient, additional consumer buying power. By using digital egifts as payment, when customers leave our kiosks, they can have instant spendable dollars for their favorite grocer or video game retailer – or even a Visa egift, spendable anywhere."

"Our collaboration with exceptional grocers and retailers all over the U.S. is a key milestone," added Jerry Stout, the company's chief executive officer. "Our GameChanger kiosks bring unprecedented value to both the video gamer and parents trying to stretch their budgets by using a multifaceted approach that includes the convenience of kiosks, the ease of ecommerce and the speed of mobile ordering capability. This retail combination will provide customers with more money on the spot than they had when they first walked in the grocer or retailer's door, which will increase the spending opportunity for gaming customers in our retail partners as well as increase customer foot traffic."

GameChanger Systems is now poised for aggressive growth and ready to bring… Value to the Player!

Frost & Co., a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in Nashville, TN represented GameChanger Systems and arranged the financing. www.frostcollc.com

