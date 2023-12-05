Singapore Tourism Board Unveils How A "Best Night Ever" is Made in Singapore Through Latest Campaign

New Campaign Shows Travelers How They Can Have Extraordinary Nocturnal Experiences in the Lion City

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Americas is thrilled to launch its Best Night Ever campaign, the U.S. extension of STB's global campaign, Made in Singapore. The program showcases the diversity of Singapore's nightlife: from entertainment and attractions to arts and wellness, to food and beverage. No matter a traveler's interest or personality, Singapore is where they will have the Best Night Ever.

"We are so excited to introduce Best Night Ever. Made in Singapore and share the variety of ways travelers can experience our destination," said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President of Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. "A memorable evening is not one-size fits all and this campaign aims to illuminate the breadth of amazing and energetic nighttime activities visitors can only have in Singapore. Singapore offers a vibrant night life that caters to a wide range of interests. Your best night ever is waiting for you in Singapore, and we invite all to come and experience it."

Whether you're looking to stay up late taking in epic shows and attractions that only happen in Singapore or want to rest your head on the plushiest pillow imaginable for the best snooze at one of the world-renowned hotel properties, Singapore is the place for travelers to explore and enjoy. Nowhere else can you dine at a Michelin starred restaurant, experience an iconic concert from artists like Taylor Swift and Coldplay, watch a parade or show at Universal Studios Singapore and grab a late-night bite or cocktail from one of the World's 50 Best Bars all in one night. Especially with Singapore's efficient public transportation, getting around late at night is a breeze, and safe.

As part of the launch, STB Americas worked with local Singaporean tastemakers to create themed itineraries for every type of person seeking how to have their best night in Singapore:

For those who always need to be entertained:

Visitors can start their evening by a tour at the acclaimed Gardens by The Bay , a nature park in the Central Region of Singapore. Next, see one of the many shows playing at Marina Bay Sands, experience the Night Safari , the world's first nocturnal zoo located in Mandai, Singapore, or go on a Marina Bay Night Tour on bike.

For the arts and culture enthusiast:

Travelers can start their evening at some of the smaller galleries in Singapore featuring local talents, like celebrated ceramist Daisy Toh . Then, they can head over to the National Gallery which oversees the world's largest public collection of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art. Next, they can experience dinner at Violet Oon , specializing in Peranakan cuisine and finish off their evening at one of Singapore's top jazz clubs such as Blue Jaz, Bali Lane .

For those who prioritize their well-being:

Guests should not miss the opportunity to start their wellness evening at a Sound Bath at Jyan Yoga , an immersive experience of sound vibrations from different instruments that heal the body, mind and spirit. Next, they can venture to Capella Singapore for a spa treatment at Auriga Spa . To top the night, they can either go to Synthesis , one of Singapore's top bars which draws inspiration from traditional Chinese Medicine or go for a Sleep Therapy session at Sphere.

For the gastro traveler:

Travelers can kick-off their evening with a tour of Brass Lion Distillery, a full-fledged gin distillery based in Singapore. Next, they can head to one of Singapore's top bars, Jigger & Pony where traditional drinks are recreated with irreverence and flair. Then, head to Rempapa by Chef Damian D'Silva for dinner, a multicultural restaurant serving dishes from the ethnicities in Singapore. Visitors can then proceed to enjoy bar-hopping on Haji Lane, Singapore's original 'Indie Hub.' Finally, they can finish off their night by going to Marquee Nightclub .

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

www.stb.gov.sg | www.visitsingapore.com

