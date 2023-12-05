STARBURST® Is Giving Fans an Extra $312 to Pursue Their Passions This Holiday Season

Mars Wrigley's STARBURST unveils its Pink Passion Protection Program to help fans embrace their passion projects and inspire moments of everyday happiness

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARBURST®, proudly part of the Mars Wrigley family of brands, is encouraging fans to put themselves and their passions first by applying to the STARBURST "Pink Passion Protection Program" for a chance to put a little extra 'fun money' in their pockets this holiday season to pursue their most beloved hobbies and interests or to discover something new. Through the Pink Passion Protection Program, STARBURST is giving away 100 digital prizes of $312 to help fans unwrap joy in their own unique ways – from gaming and sports to arts and crafts to music and reading.

STARBURST® is encouraging fans to put themselves and their passions first by applying to the STARBURST “Pink Passion Protection Program” for a chance to put a little extra ‘fun money’ in their pockets this holiday season to pursue their most beloved hobbies and interests, or to discover something new. (PRNewswire)

After chewing the numbers and doing some 'STARBURST Math', the brand found that, on average, people spend $312 more on holiday gifts for others than on experiences for themselves*. Meaning the more money spent on loved ones, the less money people have to follow their own passions or discover something new. That's why the STARBURST Pink Passion Protection Program sweepstakes, in partnership with wallet pass engagement platform BambuMeta, is providing fans with an extra $312 this year in the hopes that the spirit of holiday gift giving won't stop fans from unwrapping their own universe of joy.

Through December 31, STARBURST fans can visit starburst.bambumeta.com to enter for a chance to fuel their juicy fun and win one of 100 monetary prizes. Winners will be notified via push notification and by email and can access the prize loaded directly onto the STARBURST Card from BambuMeta in their smartphones' digital wallet or claim it via email.

"Our goal is always to inspire moments of everyday happiness," says Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley. "We understand that there's more demand on our wallets during the holiday season – but pursuing our passions often brings the most joy. So, with the STARBURST 'Pink Passion Protection Program', we're hoping we can help bring some fun and creativity back into the lives of 100 lucky people."

From the musicians and bookworms to the gamers and crafters, the Pink Passion Protection Program wants to provide STARBURST fans with a little extra 'fun money' to fuel their juicy passions, so their interests don't have to take a back seat during holiday festivities. For more information on the STARBURST Pink Passion Protection Program and to view the full entry rules, visit Starburst.BambuMeta.com.

To keep up with the latest STARBURST news, follow STARBURST on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Fans are encouraged to share their passion purchases on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #PassionProtection and tag @Starburst.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts Mars Wrigley Kayla Mackie kayla.mackie@effem.com Weber Shandwick Brynn Murray bmurray@webershandwick.com

* Source: JLL Holiday Shopping Trends Survey 2023

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated