Cunard to Celebrate Queen Anne with British Isles Festival Voyage

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced the first event voyage on Queen Anne with a special British Isles Festival to coincide with her maiden voyage around the British Isles.

Queen Anne will set sail on her British Isles Festival voyage on May 24, 2024 (PRNewswire)

This unique sailing offers travelers the opportunity to take their place in history as the beginning of a new chapter for Cunard sets sail. Queen Anne will depart Southampton on May 24, 2024, for her maiden sailing around Great Britain and Ireland in a truly historic and one-of-a-kind British Isles circumnavigation.

The 14-night roundtrip voyage will showcase the very best of Britain's shores, taking in Cunard's spiritual home of Liverpool and bustling Belfast, majestic Highland cliffs, and the spectacular Scottish coast.

On board, guests can meet preeminent performers during an exclusive program of dazzling British and Irish entertainment or enjoy 'In conversation with' Insights talks with expert guest speakers, celebrating the rich heritage and natural wonders of the British Isles.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Christmas has come early for travelers looking to celebrate the arrival of Queen Anne as we announce her British Isles Festival voyage, which will be a real celebration of our newest ship and showcase the very best of Great Britain and Ireland. Queen Anne's maiden voyage around these shores will be a truly historic sailing and I know many of our loyal Cunarders will be eagerly awaiting what will be an iconic journey."

Queen Anne

Whatever your dream destination, discover it with Queen Anne. As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, her design concepts have been founded on heritage, craftsmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest ship, which spans 14 decks, will offer travelers several breath-taking experiences, and more choices of entertainment, dining, and bars than ever before.

She will also boast the widest selection of fitness, beauty, thermal, and spa facilities so far seen on a Cunard ship, with her reimagined Mareel Wellness & Beauty proposition heralding a new era of wellbeing at sea.

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe's most enchanting ancient cities.

She will sail on May 3, 2024, for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon.

