PRIVACY ALERT: Online Pharmacy Truepill (Also Known As Postmeds) Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Impacting Over 2.3 Million Prescription Records

Affected Users Are Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe to Discuss Their Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into Truepill (also known as Postmeds, Inc.), a digital pharmacy provider, concerning a cyberattack involving users' sensitive, personal, and medical information. Truepill fulfills mail-order prescriptions for customers of Folx, Hims, GoodRx, and other online healthcare companies.

Truepill recently disclosed that, on August 31, 2023, it learned that a "bad actor" had accessed certain of its files used for pharmacy management and fulfilment services. This cybersecurity breach resulted in Truepill users' records being compromised, including such information like patient names, their medication type, demographic information, and prescribing physicians. Two months after the breach, on October 30, 2023, Truepill began sending notices of the breach to affected persons.

The data breach has put the personal, confidential, and medical information of over 2.3 million individuals at risk. Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating whether Postmeds failed to adequately protect the integrity of the private information in its files and servers in violation of state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages of $1,000 per violation and an injunction requiring changes to Truepill's security practices.

If you recently received a notice of this cybersecurity incident from Postmeds or are Truepill user and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/truepill.

