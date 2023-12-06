Smoothie King Inks Multi-Unit Development Deal, Amplifying Presence in Chicago and Las Vegas

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Partners with Experienced Franchisee to Bring 3 New Stores to Each Market

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring three new stores to both Las Vegas and Chicago. Leading the brand's growth in the two markets is Na'im Muhammad, a long-time entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry and deep roots in the franchising community. Smoothie King's latest signing continues the brand's strong year of development having added 93 additional new store commitments since August.

"As we continue to grow nationwide, Chicago and Las Vegas remain priority markets and we couldn't be more excited about expanding our reach in both cities' vibrant and diverse communities," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. "Na'im and his team have extensive franchising experience, a deep understanding of the markets and share our commitment to bringing convenient and nutritious dining options to new and loyal Smoothie King guests. We look forward to working with him to open these stores and quickly expand our footprint in and around both regions."

Alongside his franchising journey, Muhammad works as a transactional law investment bank attorney in Chicago, holding the titles of Managing Partner and CEO of his firm, NDM Capital Inc. He began to pursue franchising in 2008 and has since grown his portfolio to 8 operating restaurants, including locations with Dunkin', Burger King, and Popeyes. New to the Smoothie King system, Muhammad plans to continue growth beyond his six pending stores.

"For our next investment, we were in search of a concept unique to the restaurant industry and we believe Smoothie King's prioritization of convenient and purpose-driven products positions the brand for great success understanding where the industry is heading. Eating healthy is no longer a trend but a conscious choice, and we look forward to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle to the people of Chicago and Las Vegas," said Muhammad. "Being a part of Smoothie King's multi-city expansion plans allows us to play a vital role in solidifying the brand's presence in these influential markets while also meeting the increasing demand for nutritious offerings."

Smoothie King continues to seek experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. The brand looks to expand further in new and existing markets as they close out 2023. Single and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

Smoothie King has repeatedly been recognized as a top franchise opportunity, most recently recognized in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also ranked number 17 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands, included in QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals and annual QSR 50 Contenders list, and selected for Franchise Times' "Top 400 Franchises" list.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Smoothie King, please visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. fast casual smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,350 locations worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. To learn more about Smoothie King, visit our website or check us out on Facebook and Instagram.

